MINNEAPOLIS – Thirty-six minutes wasn’t going to be enough time to decide who would advance to the Section AAA Final Four.
Waconia and Red Wing needed overtime.
Throughout the entire offseason, the Red Wing girls’ basketball players had to sit and ponder a three-point loss to Austin in their first game of the Section 1AAA tournament last March.
Time was like salt in the wounds.
A program with championship aspirations didn’t expect to be eliminated on the second day of March.
That’s why Red Wing won 24 games in the regular season. That’s what fueled the Wingers to a Section 1AAA crown. It’s why they advanced to the state tournament.
But their hopes of a state title came up just a little bit short. Waconia star Abby Salzer scored nine of her team’s 13 points in overtime to hand Red Wing a 52-45 loss in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday at Maturi Pavilion.
“We played as hard as we could,” Red Wing coach Peter Johnson said. “We battled on both ends of the floor. When you get here, you just want a chance to win. We got that. We just came up a little short.”
Red Wing was fighting an uphill battle from the opening tap when Waconia jumped out to a 13-4 lead. But Red Wing refused to panic. The Wingers stayed calm and played defense, holding Waconia’s high-powered offense to just nine points throughout the rest of the first half.
That defense allowed the offense to claw back into the ballgame. Trailing 22-19 at the half, Red Wing embarked on a much-needed run to start the second half. Kyli Nelson nailed a corner trey right in front of her own bench to give Red Wing its first lead since 1-0, at 24-22.
It was nip-and-tuck down the stretch. Exactly what you want from an Elite Eight contest. Neither team held more than a three-point advantage in the second half.
Abi Deming’s running hook gave Red Wing a 36-35 lead with just more than two minutes left, but Salzer converted a layup with 1:24 left to take back the one-point advantage.
Sydney Rahn stepped to the free-throw line with 39.3 seconds left and her team trailing by one. She missed the first and the Waconia crowd erupted, but she quieted them by nailing her second free throw to tie the score at 37-37.
Red Wing had a chance right at the end of regulation to pull out the victory, but it turned it over.
Overtime was Salzer Time. She drained a deep 3-pointer to give Waconia a 42-39 lead. After shooting just 6-for-15 from the free-throw line through regulation, Waconia knocked down all six free throws in overtime to salt away the win.
Waconia’s Jayda Lenz and Dani Dykstra didn’t score until overtime, but Dykstra’s layup gave Waconia a three-point lead, and Lenz knocked down two huge free throws to give Waconia a two-possession advantage.
Kyli and Sydnee Nelson tried desperately to get Red Wing back into the game, but their long-range jumpers clanged off the back iron.
“I don’t think we were worn down,” Johnson said. “We missed the same shots at the beginning of the game that we did at the end of the game. We missed some bunnies in both halves. We missed some open threes in both halves. It was just one of those nights.”
Salzer finished with a game-high 19 points for Waconia (20-10), which will play Becker in Thursday’s semifinals.
The Wingers were led by Kyli Nelson, who scored 14 points. Deming chipped in nine and Sydnee Nelson eight. Red Wing (26-3) dropped to the consolation bracket where it will face Alexandria Area on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Concordia University.
“I don’t think it’s deflating,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them. They played as hard as we could. Was the execution there? No. I don’t think Waconia would say that either. It wasn’t a cleanly played game but it was a hard-played game. That’s all you can ask for.”
Red Wing used last year’s loss in Section 1AAA loss to inspire it all season long. A loss in the state quarterfinals doesn’t change that.
“I still think this season was a large success,” Johnson said. “To get to the state tournament is an honor. Do you want to win? Absolutely. But the consolation, we still have a chance to win tomorrow and play Friday. Thankfully they added that so it’s not over.”
Waconia 52, Red Wing 45
RED WING (45)
Sydnee Nelson 8 P, 1 3-PT; Kyli Nelson 14 P, 3 3-PT; Elle Thorson 6 P; Sammi Chandler 2 P; Lily Befort 3 P; Abi Deming 9 P; Sydney Rahn 3 P
WACONIA (52)
Natalie Meath 2 P; Addy Salzer 19 P, 2 3-PT; Ava Stier 6 P; Audrey Swanson 4 P; Melissa Honnold 6 P, 1 3-PT; Allie Zimmer 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sydney Olson 6 P, 2 3-PT; Tess Johnson 2; Dani Dykstra 2 P; Jayda Lenz 2 P
Halftime: WAC 22, RW 19
Free throws: WAC 13-22, RW 12-21
Three point goals: WAC 6, RW 4