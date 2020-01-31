Tom Bance saw it coming.
The Schaeffer Academy head coach knew his boys basketball team had a chance to be good after a 13-win 2018-19 campaign.
And before the calendar has even flipped to February, Schaeffer Academy has already eclipsed its win total from last season.
The Lions are 14-4 overall and 9-2 in the Southeast Conference, and they have no intention of slowing down.
“It’s been great,” Bance said. “We have a pretty good crowd for every game. The whole Schaeffer community is buying in. The students are great. They’re supporting the guys.”
But to truly find out what’s special about this Schaeffer Academy team, it must be witnessed in person.
Even in a 50-44 loss to conference rival Lyle/Austin Pacelli last week, it was difficult to walk out of L/P's gym and not be impressed with Schaeffer Academy's grit and toughness.
A late call went against Schaeffer in that game, and Lyle-Pacelli played well down the stretch to pull out a victory.
Schaeffer has lost just four games this season, all decided in the last two minutes.
The atmosphere was terrific at L/P. The Athletics' fans crammed into the small gym, making it near deafening at times. There were times where the student section’s chants made it hard for the Lions to hear Bance’s words of wisdom from the bench.
Sophomore big man Luke Kottom was terrific that night, as he has been all season. He scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds in a tough matchup against L/P’s 6-foot-7 behemoth Mach Diang. Diang easily had 40 pounds on Bottom, but the sophomore didn’t back down from the challenge.
“I thought we did a good job of getting the ball inside to Kottom (that night),” Bance said. “We haven’t always done that. We’ve been preaching that all year.”
Kottom is a big reason why Schaeffer has made such a big jump. His emergence has shifted senior Nic Sanger outside, where he can take advantage of smaller defenders.
Sanger, a 6-foot-3 guard who's built like a house of bricks, can get to the rim at will and has proven that he’s more than capable of knocking down jumpers.
Ben Merry, Luke Bothun, Isaiah Lahr and Edube Mordi have formed a rock-solid, six-man rotation. David Choung can also hop off the bench and knock down shots.
“It has clicked because we have the pieces, the size, the shooting, good ball-handling, good decision-making skills,” Bance said. “Typically, we don’t hurt ourselves. We’ve been pretty good with turnovers all year. We haven’t shot the ball as well as I hoped, but we take good shots.”
The Lions' schedule will start to ramp up down the stretch, including a road date with Grand Meadow on Feb. 7. But Schaeffer’s rise isn’t fluky. It's here to stay.
Bance knew it was coming. He didn’t know it was going to be this much fun.
“These kids, they get along well on the court, and it’s just an extension of the rest of the school day for them,” Bance said. “These kids at Schaeffer are extremely coachable. They work their hardest to do the things I ask them to do.
"There’s no second-guessing. If they have a question about something they ask in a polite, respectful manner. They’re good kids. Super easy to coach them. We’re on a fun ride together.”