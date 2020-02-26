John Marshall beat Lakeville South by seven points earlier in the season. On Wednesday, the Rockets did better than that, winning 54-42 at JM in the Section 1AAAA girls basketball quarterfinals.
"We put together a complete game and the best defensive effort of the season," JM coach Phil Schroeder said. "We also did a nice job of taking care of the basketball. You have a good chance to win when you do those two things. We'll need the same effort Saturday against the No. 3 team in the state, Farmington."
The No. 4-seeded Rockets (18-9) travel to take on 25-2 Farmington at 7 p.m. Saturday in the section semifinals.
JM got big games out of their two standout sophomores, Lilly Meister and Katie Hurt. Meister, a 6-feet-2 center, had 21 points and hit three 3-pointers. Hurt, a 5-11 forward, had 19 points.
JM got after No. 5 seed Lakeville South (6-21) right away, taking a 26-13 halftime lead.
The Rockets did a great job at the free throw line, hitting 13 of 16 shots.
John Marshall 54, Lakeville South 42
No. 5 LAKEVILLE SOUTH (42)
Horvey 5 P; Ostrowski 10 P; Ohnstad 15 P, 3 3-PT; Brown 5 P, 1 3-PT; Schultz 6 P, 1 3-PT; Trettin 1 P.
No. 4 JOHN MARSHALL (54)
Tori Gateno 8 P, 2 3-PT; Katie Hurt 19 P; Jenna Boisen 2 P; Alexa Motley 2 P; Stacie Mullenbach 2 P; Lilly Meister 21 P, 3 3-PT.
Halftime: JM 26, LS 13.
Free throws: LS 11-14, JM 13-16.
Three-point goals: LS 5, JM 5.
MAYO BEATS RAIDERS FOR THIRD TIME
Mayo had had its way twice with Northfield. Now it’s done it three times.
The Spartans buried the Raiders, winning 63-42 at McNish Gymnasium.
The win upped No. 2 seed Mayo, which has now won 17 straight games, to 22-4. No. 7 seed Northfield finished 7-20.
Junior center Anna Miller had a huge game for Mayo with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Lynnsey Hady had 15 points and hit three 3-pointers, and Nancy Soro had seven points and 11 rebounds.
Mayo led 31-21 at intermission. Spartans coach Ryan Carpenter was impressed with the Raiders early.
“When you are trying to beat a team for the third time on the season it is always going to be tough, and Northfield came ready to play tonight,” Carpenter said. “They know what we do well and what we don't do well and caused us to turn it over more than we normally do.”
Still, Mayo achieved its bottom line.
“Once you hit the post-season though all that matters is if you can survive and advance, and we were able to do that tonight,” Carpenter said.
Mayo host the winner between Owatonna and New Prague at 7 p.m. Saturday in the section semifinals.”
Mayo 63, Northfield 42
No. 7 NORTHFIELD (42)
Samantha Ims 9 P, 1 3-PT; Emma Hodapp 12 P; Annika Richardson 10 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Emma Rasmussen 8 P, 1 3-PT; Adienne Whitson 4 P; Ryann Eddy 4 R.
No. 2 MAYO (32)
Hannah Hanson 4 P, 5 R; Mullk Hammadelniel 7 P, 1 3-PT; Lynnsey Hady 15 P, 3 3-PT; Anna Miller 20 P, 11 R; Nancy Soro 7 P, 11 R; Elli Collins 4 P, 5 R; Jess Kunkel 6 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: MAYO 31, NFLD 21.
Free throws: NFLD 9-12, MAYO 12-22.
Three-point goals: NFLD 3, MAYO 5.
SECTION 1AAA QUARTERFINALS
SHUBERT, K-M CRUISE PAST WINHAWKS
KASSON — Kasson-Mantorville freshman guard Aby Shubert poured in 29 points with five 3-pointers as the No. 3-seeded KoMets stormed to a 78-61 win over No. 6 seed Winona in the quarterfinals of the Section 1AAA girls basketball tournament.
Shubert was part of an overall K-M 3-pointer explosion as the KoMets finished with 11 of them.
Mya Suess also had another big game for K-M, the 6-feet-1 junior center scoring 16 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Ellie Bigelow added 10 points.
K-M (18-9) next travels to play No. 2 seed Austin in the section semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
K-M was never threatened against the Winhawks as it led 47-26 at halftime.
Winona finished its season at 3-24 overall. It was led Wednesday by senior guards Kaelah Simmons and Jaelyn Simmons, each with 20 points.
Kasson-Mantorville 78, Winona 61
WINONA (61)
Emma Zeller 14 P, 3 3-PT; Jaelyn Simmons 20 P, 2 3-PT; Izzy Goettelman 2 P; Emma Heinert 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kaelah Simmons 20 P, 1 3-PT; Katie Clemons 2 P.
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (78)
Ashlyn Bigelow 7 P, 2 3-PT; Olivia Matuska 5 P, 1 3-PT; Aby Shubert 29 P, 5 3-PT; Brianna Haala 2 P; Avery Irish 9 P, 3 3-PT; Ellie Bigelow 10 P; Mya Suess 16 P, 15 R.
Halftime: KM 47, WIN 26.
Free throws: WIN 4-10, KM 11-15.
Three-point goals: WIN 7, KM 11.
JUSTICE PREVAILS AS AUSTIN ROLLS
AUSTIN — It was quite a nice for Colie Justice. The Austin senior scored a career-best 31 points and did it en route to going over 1,000 points for her career.
It came in an easy 74-31 win over No. 7 seed Faribault. Austin is seeded second.
Justice finished the contest with exactly 1,000 career points. Emma Dudycha joined Justice in double figures with 13 points.
Austin, now 21-6, will next host No. 3 seed Kasson-Mantorville at 7 p.m. Saturday.