Brady Williams has had a lot of individual success in his basketball career at Dover-Eyota. Now the senior forward is relishing in the Eagles' postseason team success.
Dover-Eyota entered the loaded Section One, Class AA tournament as the No. 13 seed and a 13-13 record. But the Eagles have toppled a pair of high seeds in the first two rounds to advance to the section semifinals.
"We're just looking at every game like this could be our last game, so we're coming with that mindset," Williams said. "We don't want it to be our last game and that's what we've really been working at."
The 6-foot-8 Williams is bound for Division II Minnesota State, Mankato. He had been a force in his career with more than 2,000 career points and 1,000 rebounds. Entering the playoffs, he was averaging 20.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 blocks.
Williams had 33 points as the Eagles beat No. 4 seed La Crescent 65-61 in overtime in the section opener. He followed that up by scoring 26 points and pulling down 17 rebounds in a 73-70 win over St. Charles in Monday's quarterfinals.
"He's everything with this team," Eagles coach Scott Cork said. "He's a great talent and a great kid, very humble. He's not out for any personal awards, he wants this team to win and he'll do whatever it takes. He'll be the guy taking the charge, or diving on the floor, or picking up his guys on the lower end of the bench."
Williams is the glue of a Eagles team that features an all-senior starting lineup. The other starters are Noah Rice, Logan Riley, Blake Blattner and Greg Holst.
"We've been playing together since the third or second grade," Williams said. "Our group of guys are so close; our seniors are so close and our younger guys. We're just one family to it's awesome to see us winning in March like this."
D-E's strong playoff run should not come as a complete surprise. Part of the reason for the Eagles' modest regular season record was a nasty ankle injury to Williams.
"He still has a lot of pain here and there after games so there might be more damage than we know," Cork said. "But he's a gamer and says he's playing."
When Williams was healthy to start the season, the Eagles opened 6-1. Then when he was out or limited, they proceeded to lose seven straight games and eight of nine. Now they have won three straight games and eight of 12.
"It's getting pretty good," Williams said of his ankle. "Rebounding and scoring is my main thing so if I can do that, and pass the ball to the open man, and they can hit some shots, we'll be tough to beat."
So far the entire D-E squad has stepped up in section play.
"I think we've all elevated our game a little bit," Williams admitted. "We knew we'd be an underdog after the regular season didn't go quite as planned this season. But it's March and really anything can happen. We just have to have that mindset and keep going."
Cork isn't surprised that Williams has carried the postseasn load for D-E. He made 9 of 16 shots from the floor against St. Charles and had two big free throws with 2.8 seconds left to put D-E up by three.
"He's pretty big all of the time," Cork said. "He's just a great leader. He's going to be a great, great leader when he gets over to Mankato."
The Eagles now face top-seeded Caledonia in the section semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium. The Warriors (26-1), ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, beat D-E 88-71 during the regular season.
"They're a very good team," Williams said. "They're very fast, they're very physical. We've just got to come in knowing it could be our last game and give it everything we've got."