STEWARTVILLE – Goodhue couldn’t stop Stewartville’s senior star Lily Welch throughout the first half. Welch poured in 13 of her team’s 27 first-half points. That changed in the second half.
Goodhue used their pressure defense to take Welch out of the game, and Stewartville had no answer.
Goodhue improved to 16-1 with a 67-58 road victory. They used a deadly 15-0 run early in the second half. They turned a slim 30-29 lead into a commanding 45-29 advantage.
Goodhue sophomore forward Joslyn Carlson bullied her way to a team-high 20 points. Carlson was a beast on the glass, and got to the free throw line at will. Fellow sophomore Anika Schafer drained five treys and scored 19 points.
Stewartville battled valiantly throughout the entire first half against the vaunted Wildcats. They trailed by six points on two occasions, but Welch continued to bring them back. She single-handedly scored eight in a row in the first half, using a variety of drives, combined with a silky midrange jumper.
But Stewartville couldn’t get Welch the ball due to Goodhue’s suffocating full court pressure.
Welch scored her first points of the second half with 8:47 left when she canned two free throws.
Stewartville wouldn’t go quietly. They gave Goodhue a taste of their own medicine with a full court press. That sparked a 15-3 that cut Goodhue’s lead to 53-47. But yet again, the one-loss Wildcats had one more haymaker. Schafer’s fifth three of the night was the dagger and Stewartville couldn’t trim the deficit to less than eight for the rest of the night.
Welch finished with a game-high 23 points. She was 11-for-12 at the charity stripe. Stewartville dropped to 11-6 after the hard-fought loss.