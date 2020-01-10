Century senior Jack Fisher has agreed to sign a letter of intent to play college football at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Fisher is a three-sport standout at Century. He also excels in basketball and track. Fisher had an early basketball game -- 5:30 p.m. start -- against John Marshall on Friday and did not return a call seeking comment.
"I think it's a great fit," Century coach Jon Vik said. "Jack is a really good student. Augustana has got very high academic standards and Jack is obviously an excellent football player on both sides of the ball and on special teams for us."
Augustana is currently a Division II school playing in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. But the Vikings will move to Division I-AA in the fall of 2021.
"That will be a great opportunity for Jack to step up and play at that level of competition," Vik said.
Fisher's brother, Lucas, is a defensive back with Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall while fellow Century senior Mark Leonard is going to play tight end at Sioux Falls (S.D.). Both Southwest State and Sioux Falls are in the NISC, so he might get a chance to play against family and friends as a freshman.
Fisher also considered looking into playing college basketball, and he recently received a football offer from the University of Minnesota as a preferred walk-on. Vik said Fisher gave serious consideration to Minnesota's offer. The Gophers finished the 2019 season 11-2 and beat Auburn in the Outback Bowl.
"I think it was one of those things where your offered a substantial financial commitment from a school and it shows that they want you," Vik said. "And I think academically it's a good fit and he enjoyed his visit there and liked the coaching staff."
Minnesota wanted Fisher as a defensive back, but Augustana is looking at him as a wide receiver. As a senior, Fisher had more than 50 catches for more than 1,000 yards and 12 touchdown receptions. As a defensive back, he had eight interceptions. Fisher said he had a hand-held timed run of 4.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash during a summer workout.
said Fisher preferred the chance to play wide receiver. Vik also said that Fisher has done a lot of extra work to prepare for games, and to play at the next level.
"His athletic ability is one thing, but his determination to run routes and do those things as the best that he possible can is something you don't see every day," Vik said. "He's somebody who stays after practice for 20 to 30 minutes on his own just to make sure he's got the timing right with the quarterback and all the other intricacies of route running."