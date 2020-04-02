STEWARTVILLE — Josh Buri does two workouts per day.
On Tuesday, Stewartville's star running back headed to the Stewartville High School football field with an array of drills to work on his speed and agility.
Two hours later, he had worked up a lather and was exhausted. He decided to take a well-deserved break.
But instead of going home to play video games, Buri decided to pick up trash around the community. When he was finished he had filled multiple trash bags to the brim with garbage.
His day wasn’t over, though.
Buri went to Dairy Queen and picked up two boxes of Dilly Bars and delivered some to Stewartville assistant coach Jon Severson’s son and daughter. He also made a stop to give Dilly Bars to a pair of special needs children who have grown tight with the Stewartville football program.
“We built this shed for a kid named A.J. and he had a rare skin disease and his sister also has a rare disease,” Buri said. “So I reached out to them and figured out what I can do for them. It was getting hot, and I figured they were sick of being inside all day so ice cream could be that small thing I could do. They couldn’t answer the door, so I left it on their front porch with a note saying, ‘From Stewartville football. Have a blessed day. God bless.’”
Helped out the community today by making some kids smile and cleaning up ditches around Stewartville while getting 2 workouts in! Hard times in the world right now just doing good to make the world a better place❤️ pic.twitter.com/mzidjOwes0— Josh Buri (@Josh01446533) April 1, 2020
Buri’s day still wasn’t over. He headed to Grand Meadow and got his second workout of the day in, lifting weights with ex-Grand Meadow running backs Zach Myhre and Christopher Bain.
“The thing that really sets him apart is his drive and his work ethic to be special,” Stewartville football coach Garrett Mueller said of Buri. “It’s put him in a position to find that success that he’s had. You always want your best players to be your hardest-working players so you can set a standard in your program. He certainly embodies that as much as anyone we’ve had in a long time.”
It might have only been two Dilly Bars, but a small gesture can go a long way. With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through the world and dominating the headlines, Buri believes that he can do his part to spread some good news.
“With everything going on right now, everyone has something to battle,” Buri said. “Setbacks in life are going to happen. I’ve learned valuable lessons in life, where even when the entire world is shut down, it won’t stop me from being a good citizen and trying to give back to a community that’s given so much to me.”
Buri’s actions are a representation of the culture that Mueller has brought to Stewartville football.
“It’s great when our athletes in our program give back to our community,” Mueller said. “It’s something we talk a lot about in our program. Our goal is for the guys in our program to graduate and go out in the world and make an impact.”
Buri wouldn’t have known about the special needs children unless Mueller had set up an annual fall football camp for children with special needs. Buri has become a leader and a fan-favorite in the camp.
“The kids’ faces light up when they get to see Josh during that time,” Mueller said. “They come to games. They see him on the field. A lot of these kids look up to our guys. They are their heroes. Josh – and a lot of our other guys who help out – would say they get as much out of it as the kids do.”
The Stewartville community packed the stands last year to watch as the Tigers finished 8-1. Buri sparkled, setting school records with 1,994 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns.
Buri has 3,236 rushing yards and 46 rushing touchdowns in the last two seasons. Plenty of big-time programs have been sniffing around the Stewartville star.
But with one good deed at a time, Stewartville won’t just know Buri as a star running back. They’ll know him as an outstanding man.
“He’s certainly a combination of a lot of things you look for in a great player,” Mueller said. “The talent piece. The work ethic piece. The skill and the talent, we don’t have to work on that. What does it look like to be a servant leader? What does it look like to be a man who wants to serve others? That’s the stuff that he’s starting to do now. It’s great to see him put those things into action.”