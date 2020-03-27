When Joel Swanson was 24 years old, he was a bright-eyed football coach at Luverne High School. He had a star quarterback on his roster who’s name was Terry Van Engelenhoven.
He had a rocket for an arm. He was a star pitcher on the diamond who threw 90 miles per hour. He would go on to play baseball for South Dakota State.
Swanson was enamored with his star quarterback. He came to training camp with 125 different plays that utilized Van Engelenhoven’s bazooka-like arm.
But Van Engelenhoven blew out his knee early in the season, and Swanson was stuck. All of his offensive plays were useless.
“We had to scrap the whole thing,” Swanson remembers. “We had no one who can do this.”
Swanson learned a valuable lesson that day that has stuck with him throughout his three decades as a football coach.
“I resorted back to the plays that were easiest for everyone to understand,” Swanson said. “My goal was always by the end of the year, I want them to have ideas. I want to teach the kids to make calls. I want the kids to feel comfortable out there so they’re not looking to me right before the snap. I want them to know what to watch for so they can switch things around if needed.”
That’s exactly what Swanson will bring to the field in the fall. On March 21, Swanson accepted the head coaching job at Kasson-Mantorville.
It was an easy choice. Swanson has been coaching football at K-M for almost a decade. He was the defensive coordinator last year before taking over as the interim head coach during the middle of the season.
“I don’t get wrapped up in titles and stuff,” Swanson said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to work with the young men and have a chance to lead and guide them as they try and chase their dreams for the future.”
K-M went 6-4 last season with two of their losses coming to loaded Winona. The KoMets have finished with a winning record in three of the last four years, and Swanson’s plan is to keep it that way.
His plan is to tailor his offensive and defensive schemes that fit his personnel. Swanson won’t fit a square peg into a round hole.
“I want to keep things simple for the guys, but I also don’t want to run the same thing that everyone else is running,” Swanson said. “I like being different. I purposely put things in on both sides of the ball that no one else is doing. Then opponents don’t have anything to refer back to.”
The coronavirus outbreak has thrown a wrench into Swanson’s plans. Offseason workouts have come to a halt. Spring sports are canceled until early May, and there’s no established date where sports will return.
“You hope that we can get back soon, but we have to be safe,” Swanson said. “It’s not just football but they want to stay in contact with their teammates and classmates. If this extends into the summer, we’re going to have to figure out some other ways. Usually, I have everything mapped out. Now, there’s a lot of adjustments because of what’s going on in our country.”
When sports come back, Swanson will be ready. Undoubtedly, he’ll have a plan ready to roll for his KoMets squad. But the lesson he learned with Van Engelenhoven at Luverne will loom large in 2020.
“The hardest thing is not being around the kids and hearing their ideas and inputs,” Swanson said. “It’s their season. I’ve done it for over 30 years. There’s always another season for me. That’s not the case for all of my guys. So I want them to have some ownership of their season.”