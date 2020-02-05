Sam Kanne remembers the Monday after the 2016 Class AAAA state championship football game. Winona had been edged by Benilde-St. Margaret’s 31-28 in a hard-fought clash of titans.
Kanne was just a freshman. He'd been given a taste of what it was like to play at a high level, with Winona coming up just short.
Kanne and the rest of his teammates were determined to not let that happen again. So, they were in the weight room the following Monday getting after it. They had something special brewing.
For the next three years, Kanne and Winona advanced to the state semifinals every single year.
Not many programs can say that.
During Wednesday’s National Signing Day, players throughout the country put pen to paper and finalized their college choices.
Kanne was one of five Winona stars who inked a letter of intent to play football at the next level.
Winona star defensive end Aaron Witt signed with Wisconsin during the early signing period, so the Winhawks will have six total players who will play college football from the class of 2020.
“Six guys going to get some tuition paid to play football,” Winona coach John Cassellius said. “You’ll be hard-pressed to find that anywhere. Sometimes, you’ll have two or three big-time Division I guys, but to have six in one class, that’s pretty remarkable.”
Witt is headed for the glitz of the Big Ten, but the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference will be littered with former Winona stars.
Kanne signed with Bemidji State. He played linebacker, fullback and even some offensive line for Winona, but he will become a full-time fullback for the Beavers.
“I’m super proud of Sam,” Cassellius said. “He’s kind of an old-school football player. He’s a gritty kid. He’s very intense, and he’s really intelligent. He’s the guy that made all of our adjustments. He’s going to be super successful because he’s super smart and he’s going to work so hard.”
Quarterback Jackson Nibbelink has signed with Northern State. Nibbelink was a two-year starter for Winona and did damage both on the ground and through the air.
Nibbelink was all-in on playing basketball, but as his prowess grew on the gridiron, so did his love for the game. Northern State recruited Nibbelink to play quarterback, but he’s skilled enough to play multiple positions if needed.
“Jackson is a phenomenal athlete,” Cassellius said. “I think he throws a great ball; I think he’s a great quarterback. I think that a running quarterback gives teams a different dimension that keeps the defense honest. His athleticism is going to allow him to do some really special things.”
Tight end Garit Wollan is headed to Winona State. Wollan was a big reason why Winona had a dominant rushing attack, and he also was a standout linebacker.
“His dad played at Winona State which is great,” Cassellius said. “Grandma and grandpa will be able to come to the games. When they offered, he was like, ‘I want to stay.’ Pretty easy choice for him.”
Offensive lineman Ethan Prodzinski had preferred walk-on offers from both South Dakota State and Iowa State, but the third-team all-stater opted to sign with Minnesota State, Mankato.
Prodzinski was dealt a rough hand, tearing his ACL last December during basketball season. Prodzinski was cleared for football on the first day of training camp in August.
If he can avoid injuries, Prodzinski has an elite upside.
“Great kid, big kid, soft hands, fires off the ball as fast as anyone on the offensive line even though he’s our biggest guy,” Cassellius said. “He’ll just continue to blossom and get bigger, faster and stronger.”
Fellow offensive lineman Bennett Heftman is headed to Minnesota State Moorhead.
“Bennett is another kid who’s been a significant player for us over the last three years,” Cassellius said. “He was on the travel roster as a freshman. He’s another kid who’s all about team. He will do whatever it takes. He really loved their coaching staff. It’s a great fit for him.”
Kanne has already started the trash talk with Heftman, as Minnesota State Moorhead and Bemidji State are big-time rivals.
“Oh, I’ve been giving him a hard time, for sure,” Kanne said. “But honestly, the coolest part about it is we’re going to the same schools in the same conference. We’ll play against each other for four or five years. We’ve all worked so hard.”
The journey really got started that Monday after witnessing a state-title loss. The journey soared Wednesday when Kanne, Heftman, Prodzinski, Nibbelink and Wollan signed their letter of intents.
Now, the sky is the limit for the Winona stars.
“How often do you have five guys go play Division II football? Then you throw Aaron Witt into the mix,” Cassellius said. “That’s just awesome for those guys and our program.”