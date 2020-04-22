Like many high school football teams around the state last fall, Rochester Mayo’s schedule had some quirks in October.
The Spartans advanced to the Section One, Class AAAAA semifinals before falling to rival Rochester Century.
It was the second game in 10 days between the Spartans and Panthers, and for Mayo, it was its fourth game in 15 days.
“That last game of the season, it’s … you don’t get much time to prepare,” Mayo head coach Donny Holcomb said. “It’s just ‘let’s go play this game and see what happens.’ It’d be nice to have more time to prep and get some kids healthy heading into the playoffs, but everyone is in the same boat.”
That boat will feel even more cramped this fall, assuming a high school football season is held as scheduled.
Traditionally, teams have played their final regular-season game on the Wednesday of MEA break week, with the quarterfinal round of the section playoffs scheduled the following Tuesday. The section semifinals have been held four days later, on a Saturday, with the section championship games the following Friday.
The 2020 high school football schedule in Minnesota has been adjusted so that the regular season ends the week following MEA break, meaning teams will now end their regular seasons with two mid-week games.
For example, Rochester Lourdes plays at Chatfield in Week 6 this fall, on Friday, Oct. 9. Lourdes then hosts Plainview-Elgin-Millville in Week 7, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, with MEA break set for Oct. 15-16.
The Eagles close their regular season a week later, on Oct. 21, at Lake City. Some teams, including Mayo, Century and John Marshall, conclude their regular seasons on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Section playoffs are set for Tuesday, Oct. 27 (quarterfinals), Saturday, Oct. 31 (semifinals) and Friday, Nov. 6 (championships).
That could mean five games in 22 days, between Oct. 9-31, for some teams.
While every team in the state faces the same challenges, the condensed late-season schedule means less time to prepare for the next game, and less time for banged-up players to heal.
“Coaches everywhere, we’re all about safety,” Lourdes coach Mike Kesler said. “That Wednesday-Tuesday-Saturday, it’s a difficult stretch, but the calendar is the calendar. We do our best on those quick turnarounds to limit the physical practices and do more film work and walk-throughs.”
Lourdes had an unusual ending to its regular season last fall, too. After losing a close 12-7 game at Cannon Falls in Week 7, the Eagles had an open date in the final week of the regular season, giving them 11 days between their final regular season game and their playoff opener, which they won 41-8 at Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
“Last year was kind of unique,” Kesler said. “We had a lot of injuries, so that was the perfect time to have a bye week. Instead of a quick (five-day) turnaround, the first week of playoffs was more like a normal week for us.”
For now, though, area coaches are more concerned about practice time and team-camp time they may lose this summer. Mayo and Lourdes both had planned to attend a team camp at South Dakota State University in June, which has been canceled. And there has been no announcement made yet as to when coaches will be allowed to have contact with their players again.
“We have everything planned and laid out for summer workouts, but you don’t know if you’ll be able to do any of it,” Holcomb said. “It’s been tough on players and coaches.”