BOYS BASKETBALL
• In a battle of Section 1AA heavyweights, La Crescent toppled host Stewartville 60-53. Zach Todd paced La Cresent with 20 points while Will Tschetter had a game-high 30 for Stewartville. Both teams are now 13-3. Stewartville entered ranked No. 8 in the state in Class AA and No. 4 in QRF while La Crescent is No. 17 in QRF.
• Mason Madsen paced Mayo with 24 points while Gabe Madsen and Michael Sharp both had double-doubles as Mayo improved to 10-3 with a 67-54 win over Mankato West. Gabe Madsen had 21 points and 12 rebounds while Sharp had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
• Will Opsahl hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 16 points while Dayne Wojcik added 15 points as Goodhue slipped past Lourdes 62-56 to improve to 12-3. Colin Meade scored a game-high 21 points to pace Lourdes and Peyton Dunham chipped in with 11.
• Big Nine Conference leader Mankato East (12-0) got 18 points from Jax Madson and 13 from Jordan Merseth in a 68-39 win over John Marshall. Jacob Daing paced the host Rockets with 18 points, all in the first half, and Ty Tuckner added 13. Lincoln Meister, JM's leading scorer, missed the game with an injury.
• Luke Kottom had 23 points and 12 rebounds while Nic Sanger had 19 points and 11 rebounds as Schaeffer Academy rolled past Glenville-Emmons 68-38. Dawson Dahlum made five 3-pointers and had 23 points for G-E.
• Jake Braaten scored 20 points as Bryon defeated Kasson-Mantorville 65-51. Jordan Kern led K-M with 15 points.
• John Koch scored 19 points, Caleb Nerstad had 17 and Caden Grinde added 16 as Spring Grove rolled past LeRoy-Ostrander 65-30. Riley Olson had 14 points for L-O.
• John Prestemon scored 13 points and Sawyer Johnson had 12 as Lanesboro shaded Kingsland 49-46. Walker Erdman had a game-high 15 points for Kingsland.
• Colt Landers and Evan Oehlke had 11 points each and Grand Meadow had 14 players score overall in a 77-30 win over Mabel-Canton. Gavin Johnson had 12 points for M-C.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Lourdes picked up a big win, knocking off Goodhue 59-52. Both teams entered the contest ranked, Lourdes at No. 3 in Class AA, Goodhue at No. 7. It was Goodhue's first loss since its second game of the season. Lourdes point guard Caroline Adamson led all scorers with 19 points. Alyssa Ustby added 15 and Sydney Elliott 10. Lourdes also got a pair of big free throws from Anna Otto in the final 2 minutes. Goodhue got 14 points from Hannah Gadient and 10 from Elissa Lodermeier.
• Kandace Sikkink had 22 points and eight rebounds as Fillmore Central blasted Lyle/Pacelli 61-39. Kassidy Broadwater had 16 points and five rebounds. Olivia Christianson had 33 points for L/P and hit four 3-pointers.
• Kasson-Mantorville had nine players score and romped past Byron 72-34. Avery Irish had 15 points for the KoMets and Mya Suess 14.
• Riley Queensland 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Grand Meadow’s 50-43 win over Mabel-Canton. Payton Danielson scored 16 points for M-C.
• Amelia Solum scored 16 points, helping Spring Grove to a 49-34 win over LeRoy-Ostrander.
• Megan Oswald lit things up again for Blooming Prairie, scoring 25 points in the Blossoms’ 53-21 win over Faribault Bethlehem Academy. The Blossoms are ranked No. 7 in Class A.
• Houston made it look easy, romping to a 42-19 halftime lead over Randolph, then settling in for a 77-48 win. Junior guard Emma Geiwitz had a big night with 33 points for the Hurricanes.
• Kingsland kept up its impressive season with a 71-55 blasting of Lanesboro. The Knights moved to 9-0 in the Southeast Conference. Ellie Buchholtz had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Kingsland. She hit a free throw in the second half to give her 1,000 career points. Merredith Farlinger had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
GYMNASTICS
• Austin’s Claire Raymond won the vault, bars, floor exercise and all-around in helping her team win a four-team meet in Austin. The Packers scored 133.55 points. Second place went to Century with 131.575. Mayo’s Naomi Kennel won the beam. Century’s Lauren Pavelko was second in the all-around and floor exercise.
BOYS NORDIC SKIING
• Winona’s Trombetta Jones won the Rochester Nordic Ski Invitational with a time of 17:33 at Eastwood Golf Course. Winona also won the meet. Rochester was second and Red Wing third. Winona’s Ryan Meyer was second overall with an 18:12 time. The Winhawks captured the top six places. Rochester’s Luke Drake finished eighth in 21:24.
GIRLS NORDIC SKIING
• Winona’s Anni Skillicorn finished first in the Rochester Nordic Ski Invitational, timed in 20:22. Rochester’s Natasha Sortland was second in 20:44 and Red Wing’s Audrey Lahammer was third (21:48.). Winona won the meet with 24 points. Rochester was second with 34.
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Mayo 67, Mankato West 54
Mankato East 68, John Marshall 39
Hiawatha Valley League
Goodhue 62, Lourdes 56
Byron 65, Kasson-Mantorville 51
Southeast Conference
Schaeffer Academy 68, Glenville-Emmons 38
Lanesboro 49, Kingsland 46
Spring Grove 65, LeRoy-Ostrander 30
Grand Meadow 77, Mabel-Canton 30
Non-conference
La Crescent 60, Stewartville 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Hiawatha Valley League
Lourdes 59, Goodhue 52
Kasson-Mantorville 72, Byron 34
Southeast Conference
Grand Meadow 50, Mabel-Canton 43
Spring Grove 49, LeRoy-Ostrander 34
Houston 77, Randolph 48
Kingsland 71, Lanesboro 55
Gophers Conference
Blooming Prairie 53, Bethlehem Academy 21
Non-conference
Fillmore Central 61, Lyle/Pacelli 39
WRESTLING
Big Nine Conference
Albert Lea Area 64, Century 18
Three Rivers Confernce
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 60, Wabasha-Kellogg 11
Caledonia/Houston 34, P-E-M 33
Chatfield 66, Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C 9