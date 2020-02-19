The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa gymnastics team is no stranger to the Class A state tournament, but the team would like to take a step up in the rankings this season.
PIZM will be taking part in the team state tournament for the third straight year at 11 a.m. Friday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. PIZM, ranked No. 7 in the state, placed sixth at the state meet a year ago and was fourth in 2018.
"I think for sure we can get higher than that this year if we hit our routines," PIZM junior Sawyer Gorman said of last year's sixth-place finish.
"Right now we're ranked seventh in the state, so we're really looking to make some noise up there," PIZM junior Jaci Newman added.
Big Lake is ranked No. 1 in the state and figures to be the team favorite going into the meet.
"Big Lake, right now, they're scoring in the 146-147 range," PIZM coach Chris Templeton said. "They're probably the favorites, but then there's probably four or five different teams that are all scoring 145 or 146."
PIZM has scored a 144.95 in each of its last two meets, including putting up that number for the winning score at the Section 1A meet. Templeton figures the winning state team will have to score a 146 or 147.
"We're definitely looking for a podium finish (top three) because we know what we're capable of, and our coaches have stressed what we're capable of and they've pushed us to get there," Newman said. "So that's always what we're shooting for."
PIZM has excelled on the floor exercise and vault this season. A big factor in how it does could come down to how well it performs on the beam.
"Our beam let us down a little last year," Templeton said. "So, hopefully that isn't the case this year."
PIZM is going to have to wait to compete on the beam, however. Its order of events at state will be the floor, vault, bars and beam. PIZM got off to a great start on the vault during the Section 1A meet and that paved the way for the team's victory. It also closed with a school-record score of 38.15 on the floor.
"They just have to be solid, be confident and know what they're doing," Templeton said. "They've been in this situation before, they've got their nerves (figured out), they know what it feels like. Now we just have to do it again."
Gorman, Isabella Nisbit and McKenzie Cordes will compete in all four events and thus the all-around for PIZM, while Newman will take part in three events.
"If we go up and hit all our routines clean, who knows, it could be anybody's meet," Templeton said "The state meet, I tell the girls it's all about hitting their routines and having fun."
"The team goal is to hit all of our routines and have fun," Gorman said. "And placing will follow that."
The individual state meet is at 11 a.m. Saturday. Gorman has qualified in the all-around as have Chloe Hughes of Winona and Red Wing's Breck Bergin.