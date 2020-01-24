BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Red Wing 124.425, Faribault 119.2
Vault: 1. Breck Bergin (RW) 9.125, 2. Carolyn Hanson (RW) 8.85, Lexi Bottke (F) 8.375. Uneven bars: 1. Hanson (RW) 7.925, 2. Breck (RW) 7.825, 3. Lauren McDonough (F) 7.4. Beam: McDonough (F) 8.775, Breck (RW) 8.25, Hanson (RW) 8.175. Floor exercise: 1. Breck (RW) 8.75, 2. Hanson (RW) 8.65, 3. McDonough (F) 8.55. All-around: 1. Breck (RW) 33.95, 2. Hanson (RW) 33.6.
Notes: Red Wing senior Ally Urban returned from a heel injury to compete in three of the four events. ... Red Wing's Chloe Fox is still out with an injury and the Wingers learned late in the week that Hannah Rilea will not return this seaosn due to a knee injury. ... The Wingers' final regular season meet is Friday at home against Owatonna.
Owatonna 141.35, Winona 137.875
(Winona highlights)
Vault: 1. Chloe Hughes (W) 9.65, 3. Bella Iverson (W) 9.125. Bars: 3. Hughes (W) 8.45. Beam: 3. Hughes (W) 8.95. Floor exercise: 1. Hughes (W) 9.4, 3. Hanalei Hocum (W) 8.75. All-around: 2. Hughes (2) 36.425, 4. Iverson (W) 33.775.