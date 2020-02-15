A quick start can do wonders to help settle an athlete's nerves in a big competition.
The favored Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa gymnastics team, ranked No. 7 in the state, had a bit of nerves heading into the Section One, Class A championship meet on Saturday. But it didn't take PIZM long to shake any jitters.
"We put a lot of pressure on ourselves, and we have high expectations for ourselves as gymnasts and our coaches also help push us to be the best gymnasts we can be because they know what our potential is," PIZM junior Jaci Newman said.
PIZM started the meet on the vault. It had a strong showing on its Tsuakahara vaults and the team scored a meet-best 36.65 on the event. That paved the way for PIZM to capture the Section 1A title for the third straight year.
"Starting out on vault, which is one of our good events, and then having all three of our Tsuks hit, that just really set the tone for the meet," PIZM coach Chris Templeton said.
"There's always a little pressure, but our main goal was just to hit our routines and have fun," PIZM junior Sawyer Gorman said. "And that's what we did."
PIZM posted a score of 144.95 on Saturday at Century High School to beat Winona/Winona Cotter by more than four points to claim the nine-team section title and advance to the state tournament.
"It feels good because we worked super-good in the off season and during the season and we went through a lot this year," Gorman said. "We're all really excited."
Gorman won the all-around title with a score of 37.275 after finishing as the runner-up a year ago. She also repeated as the champion in the floor exercise by tying her own school record with a 9.75.
Newman also had an individual win for PIZM as she repeated as the beam champion with a personal best of 9.60.
"It's definitely our biggest goal throughout the whole season and to be able to put up a 144.95 again for the second week in a row is really something we've been shooting for," Newman said.
PIZM had closed its regular season by also scoring a 144.95.
"I'm not going to say they weren't nervous, but they knew what they had to do and they got it done," Templeton said.
The coach said junior Brynn Burkhalter gave PIZM a lift in the bars. Burkhalter did a new bar routine and had a team-best 8.65, which was good for second.
"She hit that and placed second so our girls were real excited about that," Templeton said.
"We were successful from one event to another so by the time we got to floor, we crushed it on the floor," he added.
PIZM capped the meet in stellar fashion. It set a school record of 38.15 in the floor exercise and led by Gorman, Newman and Burkhalter placed 1-2-3 in the event.
"I think vault for sure got us going and then ending on floor really set the mood for the meet," Gorman said. "That was the most fun for our team, I think, floor. That's awesome, especially in a huge meet like this and just knowing that all our hard work in the gym has paid off."
Winona's Chloe Hughes won a pair of events and also placed second in the all-around. She captured the vault with a 9.775 and repeated as the bars champ with an 8.85.
PIZM will compete in the Class A state tournament this week. The individual state meet is on Friday in St. Paul and the team meet is on Saturday.
SECTION 1A TEAM SCORES
1. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 144.95; 2. Winona/Winona Cotter 140.45; 3. Austin 135.10; 4. Red Wing 134.425; 5. Byron 134.075; 6. La Crescent 126.850; 7. Kasson-Mantorville/Triton 125.75; 8. Stewartville/Chatfield 125.70; 9. Caledonia/Spring Grove/Houston 109.925.
INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS
Vault: 1. Chloe Hughes (W) 9.775, 2. Sawyer Gorman (PIZM), 3. Breck Bergin (RW) 9.375, 4. (tie) Isabella Nisbit (PIZM), Jaci Newman (PIZM) 9.275, 6. Bella Iverson-Jones (W) 9.20. Bars: 1. Chloe Hughes (W) 8.850, 2. Brynn Burkhalter (PIZM) 8.65, 3. Sawyer Gorman (PIZM) 8.55, 4. Bella Iverson-Jones (W) 8.350, 5. Breck Bergin (RW) 8.225, 6. Claire Raymond (A) 8.20. Beam: 1. Jaci Newman (PIZM) 9.60, 2. Sawyer Gorman (PIZM) 9.50, 3. Bella Iverson-Jones (W) 9.20, 4. Breck Bergin (RW) 9.025, 5. McKenzie Cordes (PIZM) 8.950, 7. Chloe Hughes (W) 8.825 (qualified as all-around). Floor: 1. Sawyer Gorman (PIZM) 9.75, 2. Jaci Newman (PIZM) 9.60, 3. Brynn Burkhalter (PIZM) 9.50, 4. Chloe Hughes (W) 9.45, 5. Breck Bergin (RW) 9.425, 6. Shae Sands (KMT) 9.35. All-around: 1. Sawyer Gorman (PIZM) 37.275, 2. Chloe Hughes (W) 36.900, 3. Breck Bergin (RW) 36.050.