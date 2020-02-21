ST. PAUL -- Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s third straight time wasn’t the charm on Friday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
The Panthers, at the Class A state gymnastics meet for the third straight year, had hoped to make a big leap in their finish. PIZM was sixth last year at state and fourth the season before that.
Instead of leaping, the Panthers settled for what they did one year ago, again finishing sixth. Still, PIZM made a jump from what it was predicted to do. It entered the meet ranked seventh in the state.
But PIZM longtime coach Chris Templeton admitted that his team went away from the competition disappointed. They were hoping for more.
“It wasn’t our day today,” Templeton said. “We started on what are our two strongest events, floor (exercise) and then vault, but neither went as well as we’d hoped. But we followed that with a good (uneven) bars performance and our (balance) beam was decent.”
PIZM finished with a team score of 141.075. It had scored a 144.95 in winning last week’s Section 1A meet.
The winning team, as expected, was Big Lake. It had a 146.825 score.
Templeton was pleased with what senior Cora Heiden did, getting a 8.300 on the beam.
“Cora is our lone senior, and she hit her routine,” Templeton said. “It’s always nice to hit the final routine of your career.”
Templeton also praised Sawyer Gorman, who he said went 4-for-4 on her routines. And he appreciated that his team bounced back with solid performances in the final two events, after struggling early.
“Our girls didn’t pack it in,” he said. “They fought through it.”
Team results
Big Lake 146.825, Perham 144.925, Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka 144.375, Mankato West 144.150, Worthington 141.300, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 141.075, Willmar 139.900, St. Paul Highland Park 131.325.
Pine Island/Zumbrota
Vault (35.500): Sawyer Gorman 9.325, Jaci Newman 9.025, McKenzie Cordes 8.575, Eliza Goplen 8.550, Isabella Nisbit 8.350.
Uneven bars (33.025): Sawyer Gorman 8.625, Brynn Burkhalter 8.450, McKenzie Cordes 8.050, Isabella Nisbit 7.900, Alivia Berg 7.875.
Balance beam (35.850): Sawyer Gorman 9.275, Isabella Nisbit 9.250, McKenzie Cordes 9.025, Cora Heiden 8.300, Jaci Newman 7.525.
Floor exercise (36.700): Sawyer Gorman 9.500, Brynn Burkhalter 9.200, Jaci Newman 9.175, Isabella Nisbit 8.825, McKenzie Cordes 7.750.