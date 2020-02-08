Owatonna gymnastics won the Big Nine Conference title for the fifth year in a row. Owatonna edged Northfield for the crown, while Mankato West took third place.
Here are the top finishers in each routine.
Vault
1. Chloe Hughes (Winona)
2. Lindsay Bangs (Owatonna)
3. Adison Dack (Northfield)
Uneven Parallel Bars
1. Lindsay Bangs (Owatonna)
2. Adison Dack (Northfield)
3. Jenna Sikel (Mankato West)
Balance Beam
1. Taryn Sellner (Mankato West)
2. Sidney Petersen (Northfield)
3. Hannah Ringlien (Northfield)
Floor Exercise
1. Lindsay Bangs (Owatonna)
2. Sidney Petersen (Northfield)
3. Lucy Macius (Owatonna)
All Around
1. Lindsay Bangs (Owatonna)
2. Taryn Sellner (Mankato West)
3. Sidney Petersen (Northfield)
Team Totals
1. Owatonna (145.875)
2. Northfield (145.650)
3. Mankato West (143.375)
4. Mankato East (135.375)
5. Winona (133.950)
6. Austin (133.250)
7. Red Wing (133.175)
8. Rochester Century (130.725)
9. Rochester Mayo (130.025)
10. Faribault (124.750)
11. Rochester John Marshall (123.100)