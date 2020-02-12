SECTION 1AA
What, when, where: The Section 1AA gymnastics meet, 6 p.m. Friday at Century.
Who qualifies for state?: The top team in each section meet advances. Individually, the top three all-arounders advance, and they will compete in every event at state. The top three finishers in each event who are not among those all-arounders also advance to state.
Team favorite: It’s a tossup between Owatonna, Northfield and Rosemount. Owatonna is coming off winning the Big Nine Conference meet, but just barely. It scored 145.875 points in the meet, while Northfield scored 145.650. The Huskies are the defending Section 1AA champions. Rosemount is the highest ranked team in the section, at 12th in the state. Northfield is ranked 19th and Owatonna 22nd.
Where did the Rochester teams finish in the Big Nine meet?: Century was eighth (130.725), Mayo ninth (130.025) and John Marshall 11th (123.100).
Standouts to watch: Owatonna’s Lindsay Bangs is quite good. At the Big Nine meet, the junior was first on the uneven parallel bars, first in floor exercise, first in all-around and second on the vault. Northfield sophomore Sidney Petersen is another head-turner. She was second on balance beam and second in floor exercise at the conference meet.
Rochester gymnasts to watch: Century’s Aimee Rothschild, a senior, has been battling a knee injury but looks good to go now. The senior advanced to state two seasons ago on the beam. John Marshall sophomore Ava Drewes was all-conference on the beam and figures to be heard from. And Century freshman Lauren Pavelko has had a strong season. Pavelko was 10th last year in all-around.
SECTION 1A
What, when, where: The Section 1A gymnastics meet, 11 a.m. Saturday at Century.
Who qualifies for state?: The top team in each section meet advances. Individually, the top three all-arounders advance, and they will compete in every event at state. The top three finishers in each event who are not among those all-arounders also advance to state.
Team favorite: That is Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa and by quite a bit. The Panthers are ranked No. 9 in Class A and are the only ranked team from Section 1A. The next highest regarded team is Austin. The Packers are ranked 18th. Byron is ranked No. 23 and Winona/Cotter No .24.
More on PI/ZM: The Panthers reached the state tournament the last two years, finishing sixth there last year and fourth the year before that. They enter with an average score this season of 141.450 and have been at their best the last two weeks.
Individuals to watch: Winona/Cotter has an excellent one in junior all-arounder Chloe Hughes. Other strong all-arounders are Red Wing senior Breck Bergin (also stars on the vault), Pine Island/Zumbrota juniors Sawyer Gorman and McKenzie Cordes, Byron sophomore Olivia Yennie, and Austin senior Morgan Raymond and freshman Claire Raymond. Also look out for Pine Island/Z-M juniors Jaci Newman on the vault, balance beam and floor, and Brynn Burkhalter on the uneven parallel bars and floor.
Injured star: Stewartville standout Emilee Otto wil not be competing. The junior recently sustained an injury.
