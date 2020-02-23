ST. PAUL — Winona/Cotter’s Chloe Hughes finished second on the vault on Saturday, respresenting the top finish of all Section One gymnasts in the Class A state gymnastics meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
Hughes scored a 9.800 on the vault. Perham’s Jada Olson was the winner, with a 9.825. Olson was also the all-around winner (38.6500).
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Sawyer Gorman was eighth on the vault (9.600), which was the second highest placing by a Section One gymnast in any event and a personal best.
It was an overall strong meet for Gorman, who was also ninth in the all-around (36.9625) and finished in the top 10 in four of the five events.
“Sawyer usually steps up and embraces those challenges,” PIZM coach Chris Templeton said. “She had a really good day.”
Three Section One athletes managed ninth-place finishes. Red Wing’s Breck Bergin was ninth on the balance beam (9.2500), Winona’s Hughes was ninth in floor exercise (9.450), and Gorman was ninth in all-around.
Templeton was pleased with his team overall. After struggling a bit on Friday in the team competition, his Panthers were sharp Saturday. That included Brynn Burkhalter finishing 14th on the uneven parallel bars with an 8.9250 score, a personal best.
Now, Templeton finds himself looking forward to next year when his team brings almost everyone back.
“We have 19 of 20 routines coming back next year, so our girls are really looking forward to getting after it in the off-season,” Templeton said.
Individual results
First-place finisher; Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Kasson-Mantorville, Winona, Red Wing, Austin finishers
Vault
1. Jada Olsen (Perham) 9.825, 2. Chloe Hughes (Winona/Cotter) 9.800, 8. Sawyer Gorman (PIZM) 9.600, 15. Breck Bergin (Red Wing) 9.450, 33. Isabella Nisbit (PIZM) 9.125.
Uneven bars
1. Becca Gren (Annandale) 9.8125, 14. Brynn Burkhalter (PEZM) 8.9250, 17. Chloe Hughes (Winona) 8.8250, 20. Sawyer Gorman (PIZM) 8.7125, 22. Claire Raymond (Austin) 8.6625, 27. Breck Bergin (Red Wing) 8.4750, 28. Isabella Iverson (Winona) 8.4250.
Balance beam
1. Becca Green (Annandale) 9.6250, 9. Breck Bergin (Red Wing) 9.2500, 10. Sawyer Gorman (PIZM ) 9.2500, 11. Isabella Iverson-Jones (Winona) 9.2375, 26. McKenzie Cordes (PIZM) 8.7750, 30. Chloe Hughes (Winona) 8.6875, 36. Jaci Newman (PIZM) 8.1250.
Floor exercise
1. Jackson Hegg (Detroit Lakes) 9.7500, 9. Chloe Hughes (Winona) 9.450, 10. Sawyer Gorman (PIZM) 9.4250, 20. Brynn Burkhalter (PIZM ) 9.2125, 23. Jaci Newman (PIZM) 9.1375, 27. Breck Bergin (Red Wing) 9.0750, 43. Shae Sands (Kasson-Mantorville) 8.5375.
All-around
1. Jada Olsen (Perham) 38.6500, 9. Sawyer Gorman (PIZM) 36.9625, 11. Chloe Hughes (Winona) 36.7375, 13. Breck Bergin (Red Wing) 36.2500.