There isn’t much that Owen and Noah King are ready to concede to youngest brother Eli.
But when it was suggested by their father, Brad King, that little brother had surpassed them both in ping pong, Noah grudgingly agreed.
Sort of.
“Um, he probably is the best in ping pong,” Noah said. “But, I mean, everyone has a different way of looking at that.”
Truthfully, pretty much nobody is keeping track of Eli’s skills with a paddle in his hands, other than the three King brothers.
But hand the Caledonia High School sophomore a basketball or football and that all changes.
To many, the 6-feet-3, 175-pound Eli is the latest, greatest athletic star in southeastern Minnesota. Or at least on the brink of becoming that. College scouts suggest that local fans are right in their assessment of Eli.
He’s already been offered football scholarships by Minnesota and Iowa and is being looked at by a bunch of Division I colleges in basketball, including the Gophers and Hawkeyes.
For further proof of his excellence, just examine what he did this school year, turning in electric seasons in football and basketball.
SOMETHING SPECIAL
As a wide receiver, Eli used his speed, size, leaping ability, hands, deceptive speed and dynamic ability to change direction to finish with 958 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns. He was also a standout defensive back and kick returner for the Warriors, who won their fifth consecutive state championship and upped their winning streak to 68 games.
“Eli has an ability to cut like no other,” Caledonia football coach Carl Fruechte said. “He puts that foot down, makes a cut and he’s gone. Nobody caught him all season.”
In the just-completed basketball season, Eli soared for 46 dunks. That included one where he literally leaped over the top of a player and hammered it home. That drew a charging call, but it had the crowd in a tizzy as he showed off his massive vertical leap. When the season was done, he’d averaged 16 points per game, shooting 65 percent from the field, including 35 percent on 3-pointers. He was also good for 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks per game and was a defensive menace.
“The type of athlete that Eli is, you just don’t see them around here,” longtime St. Charles basketball coach Terry Knothe said. “He’s fast, he’s a quick jumper, he’s long and he’s strong. Then you throw in his instincts, which are remarkable. He just has it. He’s seemingly always a step ahead of everyone else.”
It didn’t take long for big brothers Owen and Noah to realize that Eli "had it." And these two know their sports. Owen, a 2018 Caledonia graduate, was a Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball finalist who some regard as the best high school quarterback ever from southeastern Minnesota. After guiding Caledonia to three straight football titles, Owen ultimately chose basketball in college, playing at Division I South Dakota State University, where he is now a sophomore.
Noah, a senior at Caledonia, also has loads of credentials. He, too, was a Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball finalist this year. He quarterbacked his football team to back-to-back state titles and was the leading scorer on the Warriors' No. 1-ranked basketball team. And like Owen, he also plans to play basketball in college, though he’s yet to settle on a school.
But what he and Owen did settle on long ago was that little brother Eli was special and likely better than even them. Or at least that he’s building toward that.
“As soon as Eli started to play with us (Noah and Owen), he always could hold his own,” Noah said. “Right away, he wanted to beat us in everything, basketball, ping pong, whatever. That really helped him, playing with us.”
Eli could run, jump, catch, shoot and throw better than everybody else his age, and it wasn’t close. So it made sense to his brothers that he kept getting moved up a couple of age brackets as a young player.
By eighth grade, Eli was already starting alongside Owen and Noah at the varsity level in football and basketball. It was a rapid climb that the brothers saw coming.
“In youth basketball tournaments, Eli was always moved up a couple of years,” Noah said. “And he was still always one of the fastest and quickest guys on the floor. Plus, he always had really good ball skills, active hands and he could really dribble.”
BROTHERLY LOVE
Spending time with his brothers hasn't just benefited Eli athletically. It’s also made him incredibly happy.
There’s nobody he’d rather be around than Owen and Noah. They’re getting an extended chance to do that now, with COVID-19 fears closing South Dakota State, as well as all Minnesota high schools. So, for the past few weeks and until further notice, all three are back together again, under one roof.
Eli is loving it.
“I really enjoy being with Owen and Noah,” Eli said. “I cherish every moment I get to be with those two.”
It’s not always all fun and games with these three, though the games part is a near constant.
The Kings added a 60 x 50 feet wood-floor indoor basketball court to their house seven years ago. The ceiling extends 20 feet and the entire area is heated.
Sometimes the heat extends beyond what is pumping through the room’s electrical system.
Between Owen, Noah and Eli, there isn’t a laid back one among them. At least not when the ball starts bouncing and they’re taking each other on.
“It definitely can get testy,” Eli said. “Lots of times it gets heated. We’re yelling at each other, there are some swear words and some short fuses.”
But, says Eli, they also have each other’s backs. It’s all for the “greater good.”
“We always have the same outlook with each other,” Eli said. “We all just want to make each other better.”
WHICH SPORT?
What many are already wondering when it comes to Eli is which sport he'll pick in college, football or basketball.
There was never much doubt with Owen and Noah. They made it clear early on that they intended to pursue basketball in college.
Though their father says Eli is also leaning toward basketball, it’s not a done deal with him. Eli was thrilled with his in-person visit with Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck, and Iowa football has also caught his eye.
“I’d say that basketball is Eli’s favorite sport, but it’s not as clear as it was with Owen and Noah,” Brad King said. “He’s only in 10th grade, so he doesn’t have to be in a hurry to decide anything now.”