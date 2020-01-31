BOYS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Mark Leonard had 14 points, 11 rebounds and six steals while Canon Tweed had 13 points and seven rebounds as Century defeated Northfield 76-61.
• Gabe Madsen had 38 points and 10 rebounds as Mayo defeated Faribault 71-55. Mason Madsen chipped in with 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Will Tschetter, one of the top scorers in the state, poured in 40 points as Stewartville, ranked No. 8 in Class AA, defeated Lourdes 61-44. Peyton Dunham led the Eagles with 10 points. Tschetter added 13 rebounds and was also 14-for-18 at the line. Nolan Stier added eight points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals for the Tigers.
• Zach Hutton scored 27 points and Willie Holm III added 26 in Zumbrota-Mazeppa's73-56 win over Triton. Owen Petersohn had 18 points for Triton.
• Connor Bailey scored 16 points as Pine Island slipped past visiting Byron 49-45. Easton Hulke had 15 points for Byron.
• Drew Otte had 18 points, Luke Sjoquist added 16 and two other Cannon Falls players reached double figures in a 67-52 win over Kasson-Mantorville. Jace Bigelow tallied 20 points for K-M.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Kooper Vaughn drained eight 3-pointers and had 34 points and Drew Maloney added 19 as St. Charles defeated Chatfield 83-65. David Castleberg had 25 points for Chatfield and Reid Johnson added 20.
• Luke O'Hare had 22 points and was one of four Rushford-Peterson players in double figures as the Trojans topped Fillmore Central 64-43. Carson Kiehne tallied 18 points for Fillmore Central.
• Luke Stevens and Blake Herber scored 17 points each as Plainview-Elgin-Millville toppled Wabasha-Kellogg 67-43. Taariq Bouissardane had 14 points for W-K.
• Jaiden Zimmerman scored 17 points and Chatfield beat St. Charles 57-46. Emilee Buringa led the Saints with 18 points.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Colt Landers drilled 10 3-pointers and pumped in 40 points as Grand Meadow defeated Glenville-Emmons 66-53.
• Luke Kottom scored 15 points as Schaeffer Academy outscored Spring Grove 12-8 in the second half to post a low-scoring 34-31 win and improve to 10-2 in league play. Caden Grinde had 11 points to lead Spring Grove.
• Randolph romped to a 93-43 win over LeRoy-Ostrander. Riley Olson paced L-O with 17, 10 points under his average.
GOPHER CONFERENCE
• Zach Archer scored 12 points as Blooming Prairie rolled past New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 70-34.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Jason Gorman and Sam Peterson scored 12 points each as Goodhue toppled Lanesboro 56-34.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Century played a wonderful first half, then couldn’t sustain it as it lost 62-43 to Northfield. Taylor Clarey led Century with 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Jordyn Sutton added 11 points. Nobody else had more than seven.
• Lynnsey Hady led Mayo with 16 points. She hit four 3-pointers. Millk Hammadelniel had 14 points and Anna Miller had nine points and 11 rebounds.
• Colie Justice scored 20 points and Erica Lundberg 17 in Austin’s impressive 61-41 win over Mankato West. Austin is 14-3 in the Big Nine and 17-4 overall. West is 10-4, 12-6.
• John Marshall had a tough night putting the ball in the basket but it made up for it with tough defense in its 34-22 win over Winona.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Lourdes evened the score with Stewartville and then some as it roared to a 74-46 win as Alyssa Ustby had 35 points and 14 rebounds. The Tigers had beaten Lourdes 65-53 on Jan. 7. Caroline Adamson added 19 points and seven rebounds for Stewartville. Lily Welch and Maia Peterson each had 12 points for the Tigers.
• Ali Hunstad had 27 points and Raelyn Stiller 20 in Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s 80-78 win over Triton. The Cougars came back from a 36-31 halftime deficit. Brylee Iverson had 23 points and Kendra Petersohn 19 for the Cobras.
• Aby Shubert hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points in Kasson-Mantorville’s 70-35 win over Cannon Falls. Ashlyn Bigelow had 10 points and 10 rebounds. K-M is 8-3 in the HVL and 15-7 overall.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Kandace Sikkink scored 23 points and Fillmore Central beat Rushford-Peterson 50-33.
• Dover-Eyota built a 30-point halftime lead, then ran off with a 74-33 win over Southland. Malia Nelson scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Allison Thompson had 13 points and Makenzie Mentlick 12.
• Cotter played a brilliant first half, building a 45-point lead, then ran off with an 88-41 win over Lewiston-Altura. Sofia Sandcork hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 points. Cotter hit 10 3-pointers. The Ramblers moved to 18-3 overall.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Randolph was all over LeRoy-Ostrander, walking off with an 84-29 win. Paige Ford had 24 points and Megan Erickson 17.
GOPHER CONFERENCE
• New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva handed Blooming Prairie a rare loss, 58-55. Blooming Prairie is 8-2 in the Gopher Conference and 15-3 overall. NRHEG is 5-6, 11-10. Bobbie Bruns scores 24 points with four 3-pointers for Blooming Prairie, while Megan Oswald had 20. NRHEG had four players in double figures.
• Hayfield pulled off a stunner, knocking off No. 4-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44-36. The Vikings entered the game just 10-11, while WEM was 18-1. Hayfield had lost three of its last four games before coming up with the monster upset. Hayfield did it behind its defense, holding WEM to 21 points in the first half and then 15 in the second. Lila Gronseth had 16 points for the Vikings and Rachel Pack had 11.
• • • • •
FRIDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Mayo 71, Faribault 55
Century 76, Northfield 61
Hiawatha Valley League
Stewartville 61, Lourdes 44
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 73, Triton 56
Cannon Falls 67, Kasson-Mantorville 52
Pine Island 49, Byron 45
Three Rivers Conference
St. Charles 83, Chatfield 65
Rushford-Peterson 64, Fillmore Central 43
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Wabasha-Kellogg 43
Southeast Conference
Grand Meadow 66, Glenville-Emmons 53
Schaeffer Academy 34, Spring Grove 31
Gopher Conference
Blooming Prairie 70, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 34
Non-conference
Goodhue 56, Lanesboro 34
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Mayo 62, Faribault 29
Northfield 62, Century 43
Mankato West 61, Mankato West 41
Hiawatha Valley League
Lourdes 74, Stewartville 46
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 80, Triton 78
Three Rivers Conference
Fillmore Central 50, Rushford-Peterson 33
Dover-Eyota 74, Southland 33
Cotter 88, Lewiston-Altura 41
Southeast Conference
Randolph 84, LeRoy-Ostrander 29
Gopher Conference
NRHEG 58, Blooming Prairie 55
Gopher Conference
Blooming Prairie 70, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 34
Hayfield 44, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 36