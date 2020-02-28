BOYS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Mark Leonard had 25 points and six rebounds and Canon Tweed had 17 points and six rebounds as Century toppled Winona 77-61 in the regular-season finale for both teams. Jack Fisher had 13 points for Century (18-8, 16-6 Big Nine) and Stephen Olander added nine. Century finishes fourth in Big Nine play.
• Gabe Madsen scored 17 points, Michael Sharp had 14 and Gabe Madsen added 11 as Mayo (20-6, 18-4 Big Nine) beat John Marshall 53-43. Jacob Daing had 26 points for the Rockets (11-15, 9-13 Big Nine) in the regular-season finale for both teams. Mayo finishes second in the Big Nine and JM finishes eighth in the 12-team league.
•••
THURSDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERNCE
Mayo 53, John Marshall 43
Century 77, Winona 61
Owatonna 91, Northfield 46
Mankato Weest 89, Red Wing 71
Austin 41, Albert Lea 40