BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
• Twins Mason and Gabe Madsen combined to score 55 points Mayo in an 84-74 win over city rival Century. Mason Madsen led the way with 29 points and he had six rebounds. Gabe Madsen had 26 points, a whopping 18 rebounds and drained five 3-pointers. Michael Sharp chipped in with 13 points for Mayo (17-5, 15-3 Big Nine), which has now won seven straight. Jack Fisher had a season-high 30 points, and six rebounds for Century (15-7, 13-5 Big Nine) and Mark Leonard had 15 points.
Hiawatha Valley League
• Will Tschetter had 34 points and nine rebounds and Nolan Stier added 16 points as Stewartville defeated Pine Island 83-63. Carter O'Reilly led Pine Island with 18 points and Connor Bailey added 15, and both players hit four 3-pointers.
• Colin Meade had 19 points and eight rebounds as Lourdes defeated Cannon Falls 69-60. Ethan Sailer and JT Cafarella both scored 12 points for Lourdes (13-10, 8-5 HVL), Petyon Dunham just missed a triple-double as he had 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and Trevor Greguson also collected 10 points. Drew Otte scored a game-high 22 points and Luke Sjoquist added 14 points for Cannon Falls (14-9 and 5-8 HVL).
• Sam Opsahl had 18 points, Conor O'Reilly had 16 and two other players were in double figures as balanced Goodhue topped Triton 70-59. Jay Yankowiak had 17 points for Triton and Owen Petersohn added 15.
• Jake Braaten had 14 points and Ahjany Lee added 12 as Byron shut down Kasson-Mantorville 47-25. Jace Bigelow had 12 points for K-M, which scored just eight points in the second half.
Three Rivers Conference
• Chase Walters hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to snap a tie to lift St. Charles past Plainview-Elgin-Millville 75-72. Walters finished with 24 points and Kooper Vaughn had 22 for the the host Saints. Blake Herber had 22 points for P-E-M and Gunner Ramthun added 16.
• Reid Johnson scored 18 points and Landon Bance made four 3-pointers and added 17 points as Chatfield slipped Dover-Eyota 64-57. Brady Williams had 26 points for D-E.
• Noah King scored 28 points and Eli King added 15 as Caledonia (21-1), ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, powered past Rushford-Peterson 100-49. Justin Ruberg had 14 points for R-P.
• Nicholas Boe had 15 points and eight rebounds in Southland's 67-58 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Max Bergan and Max Kuntz each had 16 points for W-K.
• Luke Schwartzhoff scored 16 points as La Crescent rolled past Winona Cotter 66-28.
Southeast Conference
• Luke Kottom had 23 points and a eye-popping 19 rebounds as Schaeffer Academy beat Houston 67-52. Nic Sanger paced Schaeffer with 27 points as the Lions improved to 19-4. Alex Van Gundy led Houston (14-12) with 25 points.
Gopher Conference
• Coach Chris Pack got his 300th career coaching victory in his 20th season, all at Hayfield, as the Vikings beat Bethlehem Academy 83-50. Hayfield hit a team-record 16 3-pointers as Issac Matti (22 points) and Patrick Towey (19 points) made six each and Ethan Slaathaug (22 points) added three.
•••
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
• Lilly Meister had 16 points and Katie Hurt added 11 as John Marshall (14-10 overall, 12-7 Big Nine) beat Albert Lea 51-39.
• Mayo’s Lynnsey Hady continued her recent scoring onslaught with 23 points as Mayo beat Century 73-37. It was Mayo's 14th straight win this season. Anna Miller had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Nancy Soro eight points and 10 rebounds. Elli Collins also grabbed eight boards. Jordyn Sutton had 12 points and five rebounds for the young Panthers, who lost for the seventh straight time.
Hiawatha Valley League
• Senior Alyssa Ustby had 27 points and nine rebounds, Anna Otto scored 16 points and Sydney Elliott added 11 Lourdes rolled past Cannon Falls 80-48. Makayla Bowen had 12 point and seven rebounds for Cannon Falls (7-18, 1-14 HVL). Lourdes (22-2, 13-2 HVL) closes the regular season having won 11 straight games.
• In a game loaded with fouls, Goodhue got its typical balanced scoring and beat Triton 80-61. Eleven Wildcats scored. Kendra Petersohn had 25 points for Triton.
• Lily Welch had an excellent all-around game in leading Stewartville past Pine Island 61-51. The senior scored 24 points and grabbed five rebounds. Krista Holzer had 18 rebounds for Pine Island and Brooke Sinning scored 16 points.
• Mya Suess scored 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in Kasson-Mantorville’s 54-38 win over Byron.
Three Rivers Conference
• Macy Holtz and Rylee Nelson had 19 each as Plainview-Elgin-Millville bumped off St. Charles 65-47.
• Ava Privet made five 3-pointers and had 15 points as Caledonia rolled past Rushford-Peterson 59-32.
• Dover-Eyota got big production for a number of players as it beat Chatfield 65-54. Allison Thompson scored 19 points, Sophie Andring had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Malia Nelson had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jaiden Zimmerman had 17 points and four 3-pointers for Chatfield.
Southeast Conference
• Amelia Solum continued her outstanding season by scoring 29 points in Spring Grove’s 60-56 win over Lanesboro. Solum hit six 3-pointers. Brielle Ruen had 21 points for the Burros (four 3-pointers).
• Kingsland built an 11-points halftime lead and hung on to beat Grand Meadow 47-42. Ellie Buchholtz had 18 points for the winners. Riley Queensland had 15 points for Grand Meadow.
Gopher Conference
• Lila Gronseth had 12 points as Hayfield nipped Bethlehem Academy 33-30.
•••
