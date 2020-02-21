BOYS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Century never could get a hot shooting hand and it cost it as Austin beat the Panthers 58-56. Austin built a 32-24 halftime lead, then had just enough to hang on. The Packers, who moved to 16-4 in the league and 20-4 overall, were led by Teyghan Hovland and Okey Okey, each with 16 points. Agwa Nywesh added 13 points. Mark Leonard kept up his strong play to end the season with 19 points and seven ebounds.
• Twin brothers Mason and Gabe Madsen put together twin numbers, each scoring 25 points, grabbing nine rebounds and hitting five 3-pointers in Mayo's 79-71 win over Albert Lea. Riek Riek had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Andre Crockett had 10 points with three 3-pointers. Mayo led 42-21 at intermission.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Kasson-Mantorville won a squeaker over Triton, 55-53. Triton led by one at halftime and got 19 points from Braxton Munnikhuysen.
• Lake City finished the first half on a 19-9 run and beat Lourdes 78-60. The Tigers, ranked No. 3 in Class AA, got another big game from Nate Heise with 30 points. Jake Wohlers had 15 and Justin Wohlers 14. Colin Meade had a team high 22 points and nine rebounds for Lourdes. Ethan Sailer added 13 points and Trevor Gruguson 11 points.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Brady Williams poured in 28 points and Logan Riley had 16 in Dover-Eyota’s 74-65 win over Southland.
• St. Charles’ got 23 points from Drew Maloney and 17 apiece from Kooper Vaughn and Chase Walters in an 85-62 win over Chatfield. William Davidson added 15 points, all five of his baskets 3-pointers. Reid Johnson had 27 points for Chatfield and hit six 3-pointers.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Schaeffer Academy picked up its 21st win of the season, beating Blake 65-40 in non-conference play. Luke Kottom had a huge game for the 21-5 Lions, scoring 28 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Isaiah Lahr added 14 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Mayo won for the 16th straight time, beating Albert Lea 57-40. Hannah Hanson, just a freshman, had a team-high 17 points and also grabbed four rebounds. Lynnsey Hady had 14 points and Nancy Soro 11 points and eight rebounds. Point guard Elli Collins had 10 rebounds.
• John Marshall capped its regular season in style, beating Owatonna 51-38. JM, which heads into the Section 1AAAA tournament 17-9 overall, was led by Lilly Meister’s 21 points. Tori Gateno had nine points and Katie Hurt eight.
