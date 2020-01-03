Sports Best Performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mason Madsen made six 3-pointers and had 24 points while Gabe Madsen had 18 points and 14 rebounds as Mayo defeated Northfield 85-54 to improve 6-0 in the Big Nine.

Jack Fisher had 25 points, eight rebounds and five steals as Century beat Red Wing 78-55.

• Alex Jennissen hit a shot at the buzzer to give Kasson-Mantorville a 63-61 win over Albert Lea. Jace Bigelow scored 27 points for K-M.

Riley Olson pumped in 40 points as LeRoy-Ostrander nipped Lanesboro 72-68. Sawyer Johnson tallied 29 points for Lanesboro.

•  Noah King poured 36 points as Caledonia rolled past Chatfield 101-69. Reid Johnson had 23 points for Chatfield.

Luke Kottom had 19 points and 13 rebounds as Schaeffer Academy improved to 10-1 with a 53-35 win over Kingsland.

Nate Heise had 26 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocks as Lake City improved to 9-1 with a 61-48 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Willy Holm III had 19 points for Z-M.

Luke Dudycha scored 17 points of his 18 points in the second half as Hayfield held off Grand Meadow 56-51. Junior Colt Landers scored 24 points and became the all-time Grand Meadow boys scoring leader. He now has 1,278 career points.

Conor O'Reilly had 13 points as Goodhue toppled Medford 56-37.

Zach Todd scored 21 points and Isaac Petersen added 19 as La Crescent toppled Dover-Eyota 72-38.

Laden Nerison scored 24 points, Tate Erlandson had 20 and Trevor Steberg added 19 as Kenyon-Wanamingo outscored Hope Academy 94-71. Nerison and Steberg mad five 3-pointers each.

Matt Mueller scored 20 points as Southland slipped past Fillmore Central 77-72. Zach Haugerud scored 26 points for Fillmore Central and Haidyn Gunderson added 21.

Jaiden Zimmerman had 14 points and Peyton Berg had 10 in Chatfield’s 46-39 win over Caledonia. Alexis Schroeder had 20 points for Caledonia.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mullk Hammadelniel had 22 points (six 3-pointers), Nancy Soro had 21 points and eight rebounds, and Anna Miller had 16 points and 10 rebounds in Mayo’s 68-54 win over Northfield.

• Red Wing had no trouble staying unbeaten as Kyli Nelson had 16 points, Abi Deming 12 and Sydnee Nelson 11 with three 3-pointers in its 75-41 win over Century. Jordyn Sutton had nine points and Kjerstin Ritz and Kianna Collins eight apiece for Century, which is battling sickness. 

• Becca Rostad poured in 22 points and Houston beat struggling Hayfield 52-37.

Raelyn Stiller made five 3-pointers and had 17 points while Addie Voxland and Ali Hunstad added 15 each as Zumbrota-Mazeppa thumped Randolph 72-37.

Makayla Bowen scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds as Cannon Falls beat Bethlehem Academy 48-36.

Megan Oswald had 18 points and Bobbie Bruns 16 in Blooming Prairie’s 66-58 win over Triton. The Blossoms moved to 8-1. Triton got 23 points from Kendra Petersohn and 17 from Brylee Iverson.

Malia Nelson scored 15 points and Kylie Lacey had 13 in Dover-Eyota’s 54-43 win over La Crescent.

Lindsey Root scored 20 points, and Emilee Buringa had 11 points and 12 rebounds in St. Charles 52-41 win over Lewiston-Altura. Triniti Gbala had 10 rebounds for the Saints. Christa Sauer had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, for L-A.

• Goodhue built a 45-25 lead over Plainview-Elgin-Millville and then cruised to an 83-39 win. Arianna Thomforde had 12 points for Goodhue, Torrie Rehder and Anika Schafer had 11 apiece and Elissa Lodermeier had 10. Goodhue is now 12-1. Macy Holtz had 18 points for P-E-M.

Olivia Christianson scored 20 points and Lyle/Pacelli beat Spring Grove 43-41 in overtime. Spring Grove’s Amelia Solum sent the game into overtime with a 3-pointer to end regulation. Solum finished with 28 points and hit six 3-pointers.

• Southland moved to 8-2 with a 51-48 win over Fillmore Central. Kelsey Mensink paced the Rebels with 14 points. Kandace Sikkink had 15 for Fillmore Central.

FRIDAY'S SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Big Nine Conference

Century 78, Red Wing 55

Mayo 85, Northfield 54

Hiawatha Valley League

Lake City 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 48

Three Rivers Conference

La Crescent 72, Dover-Eyota 38

Caledonia 101, Chatfield 69

Southland 77, Fillmore Central 72

Southeast Conference

Schaeffer Academy 53, Kingsland 35

LeRoy-Ostrander 72, Lanesboro 68

Non-conference

Kasson-Mantorville 63, Albert Lea 61

Hayfield 56, Grand Meadow 51

Goodhue 56, Medford 37

Kenyon-Wanamingo 94, Hope Academy 71

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Big Nine Conference

Red Wing 75, Century 41

Mayo 68, Northfield 54

Three Rivers Conference

Dover-Eyota 54, La Crescent 43

St. Charles 52, Lewiston-Altura 41

Chatfield 46, Caledonia 39

Southland 51, Fillmore Central

Southeast Conference

Lyle/Pacelli 43, Spring Grove 41

Non-conference

Houston 52, Hayfield 37

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 72, Randolph 37

Cannon Falls 48, Bethlehem Academy 36

Blooming Prairie 66, Triton 58

Goodhue 83, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 39

Lanesboro 61, Klawock 42

