BOYS BASKETBALL
• Mason Madsen made six 3-pointers and had 24 points while Gabe Madsen had 18 points and 14 rebounds as Mayo defeated Northfield 85-54 to improve 6-0 in the Big Nine.
• Jack Fisher had 25 points, eight rebounds and five steals as Century beat Red Wing 78-55.
• Alex Jennissen hit a shot at the buzzer to give Kasson-Mantorville a 63-61 win over Albert Lea. Jace Bigelow scored 27 points for K-M.
• Riley Olson pumped in 40 points as LeRoy-Ostrander nipped Lanesboro 72-68. Sawyer Johnson tallied 29 points for Lanesboro.
• Noah King poured 36 points as Caledonia rolled past Chatfield 101-69. Reid Johnson had 23 points for Chatfield.
• Luke Kottom had 19 points and 13 rebounds as Schaeffer Academy improved to 10-1 with a 53-35 win over Kingsland.
• Nate Heise had 26 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocks as Lake City improved to 9-1 with a 61-48 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Willy Holm III had 19 points for Z-M.
• Luke Dudycha scored 17 points of his 18 points in the second half as Hayfield held off Grand Meadow 56-51. Junior Colt Landers scored 24 points and became the all-time Grand Meadow boys scoring leader. He now has 1,278 career points.
• Conor O'Reilly had 13 points as Goodhue toppled Medford 56-37.
• Zach Todd scored 21 points and Isaac Petersen added 19 as La Crescent toppled Dover-Eyota 72-38.
• Laden Nerison scored 24 points, Tate Erlandson had 20 and Trevor Steberg added 19 as Kenyon-Wanamingo outscored Hope Academy 94-71. Nerison and Steberg mad five 3-pointers each.
• Matt Mueller scored 20 points as Southland slipped past Fillmore Central 77-72. Zach Haugerud scored 26 points for Fillmore Central and Haidyn Gunderson added 21.
• Jaiden Zimmerman had 14 points and Peyton Berg had 10 in Chatfield’s 46-39 win over Caledonia. Alexis Schroeder had 20 points for Caledonia.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Mullk Hammadelniel had 22 points (six 3-pointers), Nancy Soro had 21 points and eight rebounds, and Anna Miller had 16 points and 10 rebounds in Mayo’s 68-54 win over Northfield.
• Red Wing had no trouble staying unbeaten as Kyli Nelson had 16 points, Abi Deming 12 and Sydnee Nelson 11 with three 3-pointers in its 75-41 win over Century. Jordyn Sutton had nine points and Kjerstin Ritz and Kianna Collins eight apiece for Century, which is battling sickness.
• Becca Rostad poured in 22 points and Houston beat struggling Hayfield 52-37.
• Raelyn Stiller made five 3-pointers and had 17 points while Addie Voxland and Ali Hunstad added 15 each as Zumbrota-Mazeppa thumped Randolph 72-37.
• Makayla Bowen scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds as Cannon Falls beat Bethlehem Academy 48-36.
• Megan Oswald had 18 points and Bobbie Bruns 16 in Blooming Prairie’s 66-58 win over Triton. The Blossoms moved to 8-1. Triton got 23 points from Kendra Petersohn and 17 from Brylee Iverson.
• Malia Nelson scored 15 points and Kylie Lacey had 13 in Dover-Eyota’s 54-43 win over La Crescent.
• Lindsey Root scored 20 points, and Emilee Buringa had 11 points and 12 rebounds in St. Charles 52-41 win over Lewiston-Altura. Triniti Gbala had 10 rebounds for the Saints. Christa Sauer had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, for L-A.
• Goodhue built a 45-25 lead over Plainview-Elgin-Millville and then cruised to an 83-39 win. Arianna Thomforde had 12 points for Goodhue, Torrie Rehder and Anika Schafer had 11 apiece and Elissa Lodermeier had 10. Goodhue is now 12-1. Macy Holtz had 18 points for P-E-M.
• Olivia Christianson scored 20 points and Lyle/Pacelli beat Spring Grove 43-41 in overtime. Spring Grove’s Amelia Solum sent the game into overtime with a 3-pointer to end regulation. Solum finished with 28 points and hit six 3-pointers.
• Southland moved to 8-2 with a 51-48 win over Fillmore Central. Kelsey Mensink paced the Rebels with 14 points. Kandace Sikkink had 15 for Fillmore Central.
• • •
FRIDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Century 78, Red Wing 55
Mayo 85, Northfield 54
Hiawatha Valley League
Lake City 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 48
Three Rivers Conference
La Crescent 72, Dover-Eyota 38
Caledonia 101, Chatfield 69
Southland 77, Fillmore Central 72
Southeast Conference
Schaeffer Academy 53, Kingsland 35
LeRoy-Ostrander 72, Lanesboro 68
Non-conference
Kasson-Mantorville 63, Albert Lea 61
Hayfield 56, Grand Meadow 51
Goodhue 56, Medford 37
Kenyon-Wanamingo 94, Hope Academy 71
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Red Wing 75, Century 41
Mayo 68, Northfield 54
Three Rivers Conference
Dover-Eyota 54, La Crescent 43
St. Charles 52, Lewiston-Altura 41
Chatfield 46, Caledonia 39
Southland 51, Fillmore Central
Southeast Conference
Lyle/Pacelli 43, Spring Grove 41
Non-conference
Houston 52, Hayfield 37
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 72, Randolph 37
Cannon Falls 48, Bethlehem Academy 36
Blooming Prairie 66, Triton 58
Goodhue 83, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 39
Lanesboro 61, Klawock 42