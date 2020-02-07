BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
• Gabe Madsen had 28 points and eight rebounds, Mo Hammadelniel made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points and Mason Madsen had 18 points and eight rebounds as Mayo nipped Owatonna 75-73.
• Jordan Merseth had 18 points and Jax Madson had 15 as Mankato East (18-1, 16-0) beat Century 65-56 for its 16th straight win. Canon Tweed led Century with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Mark Leonard had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Hiawatha Valley League
• Nate Heise had 26 points, including three dunks, and Reid Gastner added 18 points as Lake City 19-1, 11-0 HVL Blue) beat Goodhue 71-46 to claim a Hiawatha Valley League division title for the sixth straight year. Will Opsahl had 12 points for Goodhue.
• Rhett Schaefer scored 20 points as Cannon Falls upset Stewartville 51-44 to prevent the Tigers from wrapping up the Gold Division title. The Bombers (13-7, 5-6 HVL Gold) limited Will Tschetter to 24 points, 11 under his average as Stewartville fell to 17-5, 10-2 in the HVL Gold.
• Zach Hutton scored 24 points, including the 1,000th of his career, as Zumbrota-Mazeppa rolled past Kenyon-Wanamingo 71-35. Anthony Cylkowski hit five 3-pointers had had 19 points for Z-M while Willie Holm III added 15. Trevor Steberg hit four triples and had 12 points for K-W.
• Carter O'Reilly poured in 32 points and pulled 13 rebounds and Connor Bailey added 14 points as Pine Island rolled past Kasson-Mantorville 68-48
Gopher Conference
• Drew Kittelson led a balanced attack with 11 as Blooming Prairie had six players with an least seven points in a narrow 59-54 win over Hayfield. Ethan Slaathaug had 24 points for Hayfield.
Non-conference
• Gunner Reed had 23 points and Thomas Menk made four 3-pointers and had 20 points as Lewiston-Altura rallied past Triton 62-54. Haevan Quimby drained seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points for host Triton.
• • •
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
• Conference leader Red Wing (20-2, 16-2 Big Nine) had four players in double figures, led by Abi Deming with 14 points, in a narrow 64-61 win over John Marshall. The Rockets trailed by 18 at one point in the first half. They tied the game at 61 late before the Wingers scored the final three points. Lilly Meister had a game-high 21 points for JM while Tori Gateno had 13 and Katie Hurt hit a trio of 3-pointers and added 11 points.
• Anna Miller had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Mayo won its 11th straight game with a 67-48 victory over Owatonna. Hannah Hanson had 16 point for the Spartans (16-4, 14-3 Big Nine) while Nancy Soro chipped in with 12 points and five rebounds.
Hiawatha Valley League
• Lake City knocked off No. 6-ranked Goodhue in a battle of two of the top teams in a loaded Section 1AA, 56-48. The Tigers (20-4) led 27-24 at halftime and held off the Wildcats in the second half. Natalie Bremer had 20 points and Mya Shones 14 for the Tigers. Goodhue (21-3) was led by Anika Schafer with 14 points.
• Alyssa Ustby tallied 24 points, Elliott Sydney hit a trio of 3-pointers and had 13 points while Caroline Adamson added 10 as No. 3 Lourdes (19-2) won its eighth straight by topping Byron 64-31.
• Aby Shubert scored a game-high 20 points and Mya Suess added 16 for Kasson-Mantorville in a 76-51 victory against Pine Island.
• Raelyn Stiller led a balanced Zumbrota-Mazeppa scoring attack with 21 points -- all coming on her seven 3-pointers -- in a 73-49 win against Kenyon-Wanamingo. Three other Z-M players reached double figures: Ali Hunstad 16 points, Sarah Mensink with 14 and Addie Voxland with 13.
• Stewartville rolled to a 78-26 win against Cannon Falls. Lily Welch led the way for the Tigers with 24 points and 6 rebounds.
Three Rivers Conference
• Macy Holtz scored a game-high 27 points and Alyx Doughty added 18 for P-E-M in a 69-28 win against Lewiston-Altura.
Southeast Conference
• Riley Queensland had a big game, with 33 points and eight rebounds to lead Grand Meadow to a 71-36 victory against Schaeffer Academy. Queensland also connected on three 3-pointers. Isabelle Olson added 17 points for the Superlarks.
• Emma Geiwitz scored 28 points to lead Houston past Lyle/Pacelli 59-26. Olivia Christianson scored 21 of L/P's 26 points. Houston remains unbeaten in SEC play at 11-0, and is 18-5 overall.
• Samantha Wernimont led Kingsland past Spring Grove, 56-42, by scoring a game-high 19 points. Ellie Buchholtz added 18 for the Knights. Amelia Solum led Spring Grove with 18 points.
• Lauren Wyffels led three Mabel-Canton players in double figures by recording a double-double, with 14 points and 10 rebounds, in M-C's 49-45 win against Randolph. The Rockets' Megan Erickson scored a game-high 21 points.
• • •
FRIDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Mayo 75, Owatonna 73
Mankato East 65, Century 56
Hiawatha Valley League
Lake City 71, Goodhue 46
Cannon Falls 51, Stewartville 44
Pine Island 68, Kasson-Mantorville 48
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 71, Kenyon-Wanamingo 35
Southeast Conference
Randolph 76, Mabel-Canton 33
Gopher Conference
Blooming Prairie 59, Hayfield 54
Non-conference
Lewiston-Altura 62, Triton 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Red Wing 64, John Marshall 61
Mayo 67, Owatonna 48
Hiawatha Valley League
Lake City 56, Goodhue 48
Lourdes 64, Byron 31
Kasson-Mantorville 76, Pine Island 51
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 73, Kenyon-Wanamingo 49
Stewartville 78, Cannon Falls 26
Three Rivers Conference
Winona Cotter 76, Fillmore Central 45
P-E-M 69, Lewiston-Altura 28
Southeast Conference
Houston 59, Lyle/Pacelli 26
Grand Meadow 71, Schaeffer Academy 36
Kingsland 56, Spring Grove 42
Mabel-Canton 49, Randolph 45
WRESTLING
Three Rivers Conference
GMLOS 63, Wabasha-Kellogg 14
GMLOS 42, Caledonia-Houston 32