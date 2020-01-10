BOYS BASKETBALL
• Ethan Sailer made the first of two free throws with half second left in the second overtime to snap a tie and lift Lourdes past Byron 60-59. Colin Meade scored 25 points for Lourdes and Sailer chipped in with 12. Jake Braaten scored 12 points for Byron.
• Jack Fisher scored 16 points while Stephen Olander knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and had 14 points as Century rallied past John Marshall 53-49. Lincoln Meister had 26 points and 12 rebounds for JM and Jacob Daing chipped in with 14 points.
• Nate Heise scored 25 points and became the school's all-time leading scorer as Lake City toppled Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66-36. Justin Wohlers added 20 points for Lake City.
• Alex Van Gundy pumped in 35 points and Mikkel Schutte tallied 32 as Houston posted a high-scoring 101-91 win over LeRoy-Ostrander. Riley Olson poured in 45 points for L-O.
• Clay Nielsen led Randolph (9-5, 6-1 SEC) with 11 points as the Rockets nipped Schaeffer Academy 44-42 in double overtime to snapped the Lions' (12-2, 6-1 SEC) nine-game winning streak. Nic Sanger scored 17 points for Schaeffer.
• Carter Nelson and Jace Bigelow tallied 16 points each as Kasson-Mantorville held off Pine Island 65-61. Carter O'Reilly led Pine Island with 23 points and Connor Bailey added 17.
• Colt Landers scored 22 points and made four 3-pointers as Grand Meadow rolled past Lanesboro 65-40.
• Karson Vigeland scored 20 points during Blooming Prairie's (7-1) first setback of the season, 64-60 to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
• Justin Ruberg scored 23 points and Luke O'Hare added 15 as Rushford-Peterson topped Southland 60-44. Reece Tapp had 14 points for Southland.
• Ethan Slaathaug scored 23 points and Patrick Towey added 16 as Hayfield defeated United South Central 66-53.
• John Koch paced a balanced attack with 15 points and Kyle Hagen added 14 as Spring Grove rolled past Glenville-Emmons 69-20.
• Jed Nelson scored 19 points and Cole Walter added 16 in Lyle/Pacelli's 75-37 victory over Mabel-Canton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Goodhue, ranked No. 8 in Class AA, rolled past solid Triton 77-28. The Wildcats (6-0 HVL, 14-1 overall) got scoring from 12 different players. Elissa Lodermeier paced them with 15 points. Goodhue plays No. 2-ranked Minneota at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Kasson-Mantorville Showcase.
• John Marshall won for the third time in its last four games, knocking off Century 59-32. The Rockets (7-3 Big Nine, 9-5 overall) were led by Lilly Meister’s 33 points. The center was dominant inside and outside, including hitting a pair of 3-pointers. Fellow sophomore Katie Hurt was also in double figures with 14 points.
• Megan Erickson scored 23 points and Paige Ford had 21 with six 3-pointers in Randolph’s 69-29 romp over Schaeffer Academy. Randolph built a 42-16 halftime lead. Julianne Waggie had 10 points for Schaeffer.
• Emma Geiwitz scored 24 points and Sydney Torgerson added 15 as Houston transposed LeRoy-Ostrander 62-26.
• Kasson-Mantorville moved to 5-1 in the HVL with an easy 67-47 win over Pine Island. Mya Suess had a huge game, the junior center scoring 18 points and collecting 13 rebounds. Aby Shubert also had 18 points and drilled four 3-pointers. Avery Irish had 12 points and eight rebounds. K-M made seven 3-pointers as a team.
• Hayfield won for the third time in four games, beating United South Central 58-31. Eleven different Vikings scored.
• Grace Bany scored 14 points and Lake City easily got past Zumbrota-Mazeppa 63-36.
GIRLS HOCKEY
• Maggie Hanzel had a hand in all four of Rochester Lourdes' goals and Corrin Hanson had a 14-save shutout in the Eagles' 4-0 victory against Section 1A rival Faribault. Hanzel had four assists in the win. Lizzie Pike scored an even-strength goal and Lourdes received power-play goals from Allison Smith, Sarah Dravis and Emma Schmitz.
• Anysia Heimer made 52 saves and Ashley Koehler scored twice, but Rochester John Marshall dropped a non-conference decision at Moose Lake Area, 6-2.
• Riley Dummer scored 22 points, hit five 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds in Kenyon-Wanamingo’s 63-50 win over Kingsland. Julianna Boyum had 20 points, hit four 3-pointers and had six rebounds. Ellie Buchholtz had 22 points for Kingsland.
GYMNASTICS
• Century’s Lauren Pavelko helped her team to a second-place finish in a quadrangular at Gage Elementary, finishing first on the balance beam (8.65) and in all-around (34.750). John Marshall’s Ava Drewes won the uneven parallel bars (8.150). Red Wing won the meet with a 132.5 score. Century scored 131.175 points, followed by Mayo (127.3) and JM (121.65).
BOYS ALPINE SKIING
• Rochester’s Max Sargent finished fifth overall in the 13-team Welch Village Invitational. Sargent was timed in 1:04.74. Eric Welch was 15th in 1:08.79. Rochester landed sixth as a team, with 305 points. First place belonged to Stillwater (362).
GIRLS ALPINE SKIING
• Rochester Ella Pattinson finished 35th overall in the 12-team Welch Invitational, timed in 1:02.22. Carly Earnest-Miller was 35th in 1:20.21. Rochester landed 10th as a team, with a 245 total. Stillwater won the meet with 372 points.
FRIDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Century 53, John Marshall 49
Hiawatha Valley League
Lourdes 60, Byron 59, 2 OT
Kasson-Mantorville 65, Pine Island 61
Lake City 66, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 36
Three Rivers Conference
Rushford-Peterson 60, Southland 44
Southeast Conference
Houston 101, LeRoy-Ostrander 91
Randolph 44, Schaeffer Academy 42
Grand Meadow 65, Lanesboro 40
Spring Grove 69, Glenville-Emmons 20
Lyle-Pacelli 75, Mabel-Canton 37
Gopher Conference
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 64, Blooming Prairie 60
Hayfield 66, United South Central 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
John Marshall 59, Century 32
Hiawatha Valley League
Goodhue 77, Triton 28
Lake City 62, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 36
Kasson-Mantorville 67, Pine Island 47
Three Rivers Conference
Southland 52, Rushford-Peterson 38
Southeast Conference
Houston 62, LeRoy-Ostrander 26
Randolph 69, Schaeffer 29
Gopher Conference
Hayfield 58, USC 31
Non-conference
Kenyon-Wanamingo 63, Kingsland 50
GIRLS HOCKEY
Non-conference
Rochester Lourdes 4, Faribault 0
Moose Lake Area 6, Rochester John Marshall 2
Chaska/Chanhassen 6, Dodge County 2
Totino-Grace 4, Red Wing 0
WRESTLING
Three Rivers Conference
Dover-Eyota 46, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 24
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 40, Chatfield 27
Non-conference
GMLOS 54, United South Central 6