GIRLS BASKETBALL

• Spring Grove senior guard Amelia Solum hit 10 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 42 points as the Lions beat Klawok (Alaska) in a non-conference game.

• Cotter moved its record to 12-1 with an 83-71 win over Byron in the Lewiston Auto Holiday Tournament at Winona State. Jordan Rubie had 21 points and hit three of Cotter’s 10 3-pointers. Olivia Gardner had 16 points, Sofia Sandcork 15 and Megan Morgan 13. Sacia Vanderpool had a game-high 24 points for Byron and Courtney Connelly had 18, hitting three 3-pointers.

 

BOYS BASKETBALL

• Lanesboro freshman guard John Prestemon had 23 points and the Burros beat Cotter 66-59 in the Lewiston Auto Holiday Tournament at Winona State.

MONDAY'S SCORES

Boys Basketball

Lanesboro 66, Cotter 59

Girls Basketball

Lewiston Auto Holiday Tournament

Cotter 83, Byron 71

Non-conference —

Spring Grove 75, Klawok 45

