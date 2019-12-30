GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Spring Grove senior guard Amelia Solum hit 10 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 42 points as the Lions beat Klawok (Alaska) in a non-conference game.
• Cotter moved its record to 12-1 with an 83-71 win over Byron in the Lewiston Auto Holiday Tournament at Winona State. Jordan Rubie had 21 points and hit three of Cotter’s 10 3-pointers. Olivia Gardner had 16 points, Sofia Sandcork 15 and Megan Morgan 13. Sacia Vanderpool had a game-high 24 points for Byron and Courtney Connelly had 18, hitting three 3-pointers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Lanesboro freshman guard John Prestemon had 23 points and the Burros beat Cotter 66-59 in the Lewiston Auto Holiday Tournament at Winona State.
MONDAY'S SCORES
Boys Basketball
Lanesboro 66, Cotter 59
Girls Basketball
Lewiston Auto Holiday Tournament
Cotter 83, Byron 71
Non-conference —
Spring Grove 75, Klawok 45