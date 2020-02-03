BOYS BASKETBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Colin Meade had 19 points and 12 rebounds while Peyton Dunham chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds as Lourdes nipped Pine Island 59-57. Carter O'Reilly had 24 points for Pine Island while Connor Bailey drilled six 3-pointers and had 21 points.
• Jake Braaten scored 30 points, but it wasn't enough as host Byron fell 72-64 to Cannon Falls. The Bombers had good balance as Marcus Banks had 17 points and Rhett Schaefer and Luke Sjoquist added 15 each.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Chase Walters pumped in 32 points and drained six 3-pointers while Kooper Vaughn made four 3-pointers and had 16 points as St. Charles topped Wabasha-Kellogg 72-55. Alex Avilez had 21 points for W-K.
• Zach Todd scored 27 points and Luke Schwartzhoff added 17 as La Crescent defeated Southland 85-55. Eli Wolff led Southland with 11 points.
• • •
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Sacia Vanderpool had 25 points and nine rebounds and Courtney Connelly made six 3-pointers and had 20 points as Byron topped Cannon Falls 61-51 in overtime. The visiting Bears had a 10-0 scoring run in the extra session. Jaci Winchell had 23 points for Cannon Falls.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Alyssa Ustby scored 21 points and Emily Bowron made four 3-pointers and had 14 points as Lourdes (18-2) beat Dover-Eyota 75-48 for its seventh straight win. Malia Nelson led D-E (15-6) with 12 points.
• Alex Larson hit a 3-pointer early in the game to hit 1,000 points for her career in Pine Island's 66-58 victory over Chatfield 58. Brookie Sinning had 14 points and nine rebounds for Pine Island, Krista Holzer had 12 points and 15 rebounds and Larson finished with 11 points. Jaiden Zimmerman led Chatfield with 14 points.
• Kassidy Broadwater made four 3-pointers and had 16 points while Kandace Sikkink collected 14 points as Fillmore Central doubled up Lanesboro 72-36. Payton Benson scored 13 points for Lanesboro.
• Bobbie Bruns had 18 points, Megan Oswald 15 and Julia Worke 14 as Blooming Prairie beat Kingsland 64-49. Ellie Buchholtz led Kingsland with 18 points.
• Sadie Treptow scored 18 points and Cali Esser added 14 as La Crescent defeated Spring Grove 70-39. Amelia Solum paced Spring Grove with 20 points.
• Payton Danielson scored 11 points as Mabel-Canton slipped past Rushford-Peterson 40-35. Ellie Dahl paced R-P with 17 points.
MONDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hiawatha Valley League
Lourdes 59, Pine Island 57
Cannon Falls 72, Byron 64
Three Rivers Conference
St. Charles 72, Wabasha-Kellogg 55
La Crescent 85, Southland 55
Non-conference
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hiawatha Valley League
Byron 61, Cannon Falls 51, OT
Three Rivers Conference
Non-conference
Lourdes 75, Dover-Eyota 48
Pine Island 66, Chatfield 58
Fillmore Central 72, Lanesboro 36
Blooming Prairie 64, Kingsland 49
La Crescent 70, Spring Grove 39
Mabel-Canton 40, Rushford-Peterson 35