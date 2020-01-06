BOYS BASKETBALL
• Nic Sanger had 21 points and Isaiah Lahr added 16 as Schaeffer Academy improved to 10-1 with a 49-43 win over Fillmore Central. Haidyn Gunderson had 13 points for Fillmore Central.
• Carter O'Reilly had 21 points and 10 rebounds while Connor Bailey had 19 points and 11 rebounds as Pine Island got past Chatfield 68-60. Reid Johnson and Cole Johnson each had 17 points for Chatfield.
• Jake Braaten scored 18 points as Byron rolled past Triton 74-33.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Lindsey Root scored 26 points and Emilee Buringa added 23 as St. Charles topped Houston 68-58. Becca Rostad had 16 points for Houston.
• Mya Shones netted 26 points and Natalie Bremer collected 15 as Lake City beat Chatfield 69-41. Tessa McMahon had 13 points for Chatfield.
• Ellie Buchholtz tallied 26 points and Samantha Wernimont made five 3-pointers and chipped in with 19 points as Kingsland defeated Lewiston-Altura 75-52. Myia Ruzek had 25 points for L-A.
• Malia Nelson scored 21 points and Kylie Lacey added 15 as Dover-Eyota slipped past Pine Island 66-59. Alex Larson had 21 points for Pine Island while Brooke Sinning added 12, including the 1,000th of her career.
• Belle Freeberg had 18 points as Cannon Falls defeated New Life Academy 65-41.
• Kristen Watson tallied 15 points as Hayfield thumped Laneboro 66-26. Payton Benson had 14 points for Lanesboro.
•••
