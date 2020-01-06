Sports Best Performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nic Sanger had 21 points and Isaiah Lahr added 16 as Schaeffer Academy improved to 10-1 with a 49-43 win over Fillmore Central. Haidyn Gunderson had 13 points for Fillmore Central.

Carter O'Reilly had 21 points and 10 rebounds while Connor Bailey had 19 points and 11 rebounds as Pine Island got past Chatfield 68-60. Reid Johnson and Cole Johnson each had 17 points for Chatfield.

Jake Braaten scored 18 points as Byron rolled past Triton 74-33.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

• Lindsey Root scored 26 points and Emilee Buringa added 23 as St. Charles topped Houston 68-58. Becca Rostad had 16 points for Houston.

Mya Shones netted 26 points and Natalie Bremer collected 15 as Lake City beat Chatfield 69-41. Tessa McMahon had 13 points for Chatfield.

Ellie Buchholtz tallied 26 points and Samantha Wernimont made five 3-pointers and chipped in with 19 points as Kingsland defeated Lewiston-Altura 75-52. Myia Ruzek had 25 points for L-A.

• Malia Nelson scored 21 points and Kylie Lacey added 15 as Dover-Eyota slipped past Pine Island 66-59. Alex Larson had 21 points for Pine Island while Brooke Sinning added 12, including the 1,000th of her career.

• Belle Freeberg had 18 points as Cannon Falls defeated New Life Academy 65-41.

• Kristen Watson tallied 15 points as Hayfield thumped Laneboro 66-26. Payton Benson had 14 points for Lanesboro.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hiawatha Valley League

Byron 74, Triton 33

Non-conference

Pine Island 68, Chatfield 60

Schaeffer Academy 49, Fillmore Central 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-conference

Lake City 69, Chatfield 41

Dover-Eyota 66, Pine Island 59

Cannon Falls 65, New Life Academy 41

Hayfield 66, Lanesboro 26

St. Charles 68, Houston 58

Kingsland 75, Lewiston-Altura 52

