BOYS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Mark Leonard had 20 points and 11 rebounds, had Jack Fisher 14 points and five assists and Canon Tweed had 11 points and eight rebounds as Century defeated Albert Lea 70-50.
• Mason Madsen had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Mayo (19-6, 17-4 Big Nine) moved into sole possession of second place in the Big Nine with a 76-55 win over Red Wing. Riek Riek had 12 points and Makuei Riek added 10 for Mayo. Andrew Ball had 13 points for Red Wing (3-22, 2-19 Big Nine).
• Jacob Daing had 21 points and seven rebounds as John Marshall topped Faribault 54-46.
• Jordan Merseth scored 21 points and was one of four Mankato East players in double figures as the Cougars (23-1, 21-0 league) remained unbeaten in Big Nine play with a 65-57 win over host Austin. Agwa Nywesh had 21 points for Austin (20-5, 16-5 Big Nine).
SECTION 1A FIRST ROUND
• Haidyn Gunderson poured in 32 points, Zach Haugerud had 21 and Carson Kiehne added 17 as No. 15 Fillmore Central rolled past No. 18 Mabel-Canton 76-43. Gavin Johnson scored 16 points for M-C.
•••
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SECTION 1AA QUARTERFINALS
• Alyssa Ustby scored 26 points to lead Lourdes, while Sydney Elliott made three 3-pointers and had 13 points as the top-seeded Eagles thwarted No. 8 Plainview-Elgin-Millville 54-36. Macy Holtz had half of P-E-M's points with 18.
SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS
• Megan Oswald sparked Blooming Prairie with 24 points while Bobbie Bruns scored 17 and Julia Worke added 15 as the top-seeded Blossoms rolled past No. 9 Randolph 65-30 in the section quarterfinals. Megan Erickson had 17 points for Randolph.
• Rachel Pack drained four 3-pointers and scored 21 points as No. 4 Hayfield overcame a 29-25 deficit at the half to beat No. 5 Kingsland 47-43. Kristen Watson hit a trio of 3-pointers and chipped in with 13 points for the Vikings. Merredith Farlinger had 14 points for Kingsland and Samantha Wernimont hit three 3-pointers and had 12 points.
•••
MONDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
SECTION 1A
First round
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SECTION 1AA
Quarterfinals
SECTION 1A
Quarterfinals
