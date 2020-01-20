Sports Best Performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

 Conor O’Reilly scored 16 points and Goodhue drilled UMA Hopkins 86-23 in non-conference action.

 Reid Johnson poured in 19 points and Chatfield hit all eight of its free throw attempts in a 53-50 win over Rushford-Peterson. R-P was 2-for-4 from the line. The Trojans got 21 points from Luke O’Hare.

Gunner Reed was aptly named against Onalaska Luther, gunning for 31 points and also grabbing seven rebounds in an 81-53 win. Thomas Menk added 12 points and eight rebounds.

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Riley Queensland scored 23 points and hit three 3-pointers in Grand Meadow’s 47-43 non-conference win over Lewiston-Altura.

• Lake City grabbed a 34-18 halftime lead and romped to a 64-36 win over Cannon Falls. Natalie Bremer had 24 points for the Tigers and Mya Shones 18 with 12 rebounds.

• Chatfield buried eight 3-pointers and beat Rushford-Peterson 68-24. The Gophers had four players with at least nine points.

MONDAY'S SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers Conference

Chatfield 53, Rushford-Peterson 50

Non-conference

Goodhue 86, UMA Hopkins 23

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hiawatha Valley League

Lake City 64, Cannon Falls 36

Three Rivers Conference

Chatfield 68, Rushford-Peterson 24

Southeast Conference

Mabel-Canton 53, Spring Grove 41

Non-conference

Grand Meadow 47, Lewiston-Altura 43

