BOYS BASKETBALL
• Conor O’Reilly scored 16 points and Goodhue drilled UMA Hopkins 86-23 in non-conference action.
• Reid Johnson poured in 19 points and Chatfield hit all eight of its free throw attempts in a 53-50 win over Rushford-Peterson. R-P was 2-for-4 from the line. The Trojans got 21 points from Luke O’Hare.
• Gunner Reed was aptly named against Onalaska Luther, gunning for 31 points and also grabbing seven rebounds in an 81-53 win. Thomas Menk added 12 points and eight rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Riley Queensland scored 23 points and hit three 3-pointers in Grand Meadow’s 47-43 non-conference win over Lewiston-Altura.
• Lake City grabbed a 34-18 halftime lead and romped to a 64-36 win over Cannon Falls. Natalie Bremer had 24 points for the Tigers and Mya Shones 18 with 12 rebounds.
• Chatfield buried eight 3-pointers and beat Rushford-Peterson 68-24. The Gophers had four players with at least nine points.
MONDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers Conference
Chatfield 53, Rushford-Peterson 50
Non-conference
Goodhue 86, UMA Hopkins 23
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hiawatha Valley League
Lake City 64, Cannon Falls 36
Three Rivers Conference
Chatfield 68, Rushford-Peterson 24
Southeast Conference
Mabel-Canton 53, Spring Grove 41
Non-conference
Grand Meadow 47, Lewiston-Altura 43