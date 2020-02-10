Pine Island vs. Randolph girls basketball
BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-conference

• Jake Braaten scored 24 points and Byron beat Faribault 65-57.

• Schaeffer Academy keeps piling up the wins, getting the latest one 80-56 over Kenyon-Wanamingo. The Lions, now 18-4 overall, built a 45-31 halftime lead and never looked back. Luke Kottom scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Isaiah Lahr had 20 points and hit four 3-pointers. Nic Sanger added 19 points with five 3-pointers.

• Goodhue had six players with at least eight points and beat Fillmore Central 73-50. Will Opsahl led the way with 16 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southeast Conference

• Kingsland gave Houston its first Southeast Conference loss, winning 64-52. Ellie Buchholtz led the charge with 22 points, while Merredith Farlinger had 18. Kingsland is 12-0 in the SEC and 16-9 overall. Houston is 11-1, 18-6. Emma Geiwitz scored 17 points for the Hurricanes.

NON-CONFERENCE

Belle Freeberg scored 18 points and Bella Davisson had 12 as Cannon Falls beat LeRoy-Ostrander 56-21.

Natalie Bremer had 24 points and Lilly Meincke 19 as Lake City beat Lewiston-Altura 84-45.

• Rushford-Peterson held Lanesboro to 13 first-half points and beat the Burros 43-27. Kaylee Ruberg scored 13 points.

•••

