Sports Best Performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

• Ethan Lane led a balanced attack with 13 points as host Grand Meadow topped Medford 58-39 in the Grand Meadow Tournament.

 • Spring Grove handed Nevis its first loss of the season, a the Lions won 54-49 in the Rushford-Peterson Tournament. John Koch and Payton Leahy each had 16 points for the Lions.

Daniel Boe had 19 points with four 3-pointers and Southland had 12 players score overall in its 79-62 win over Kingsland. Reece Tapp had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Rebels.

Zach Todd poured in 25 points and La Crescent beat St. Charles 73-65 in the championship game of the St. Charles Tournament. Josh Kerska added 17 points and five 3-pointers. Kooper Vaughn had 27 points and drained four 3-pointers for the Saints.

Luke Dudycha had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Easton Fritcher had eight points and 12 rebounds as Hayfield beat Wabasha-Kellogg 52-43 in the Hayfield Invitational. Ethan Slaathaug had 18 points. Alex Avilez scored 16 points for W-K.

Carter O’Reilly scored 20 points and Pine Island won the third-place game in the St. Charles Tournament, 63-58 over Randolph.

Drew Otte had 16 points and Luke Sjoquist 12 in Cannon Falls’ 58-47 win over Minneapolis Washburn.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sadie Treptow had 16 points as La Crescent beat Wautoma 56-32 in the consolation round of the West Salem Holiday Classic.

Rachel Pack scored 22 points and Hayfield rolled to a 68-41 win over Lyle/Pacelli in the Hayfield Tournament. Olivia Christianson had 20 points for L/P.

• Goodhue upped its stellar record to 10-1 overall with a 62-46 win over St. Charles in the Lewiston Auto Body Tournament. The balanced Wildcats had six players with at least seven points.

• Southland built a 12-point halftime lead and then hung on to beat Kingsland 68-57. Lexi Smith had 13 points, Kayla Nelsen 12, Larissa Goslee 11 and Kelsey Mensink 10. Ellie Buchholtz had 15 for Kingsland.

Julia Worke hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 2 seconds to play as Blooming Prairie beat Kenyon-Wanamingo 47-46 in the Hayfield Tournament. Megan Bruns had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Blossoms. Megan Oswald had 13 points. Megan Mattson had 18 points with four 3-pointers for K-W and Julianna Boyum had 17 points. 

SATURDAY'S SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grand Meadow Tournament

Grand Meadow 58, Medford 39

Rushford-Peterson Tournament

Spring Grove 54, Nevis 49

St. Charles Tournament

La Crescent 73, St. Charles 65

Pine Island 63, Randolph 58

Hayfield Tournament

Hayfield 52, Wabasha-Kellogg 43

Trinity Tournament

Cannon Falls 58, Washburn 47

Non-conference

Southland 79, Kingsland 62

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Salem Holiday Classic

La Crescent 56, Wautoma 32

Hayfield Tournament

Hayfield 68, Lyle/Pacelli 41

Blooming Prairie 47, Kenyon-Wanamingo 46

Lewiston Auto Body Tournament

Goodhue 62, St. Charles 46

Non-conference

Southland 68, Kingsland 57 

