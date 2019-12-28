BOYS BASKETBALL
• Ethan Lane led a balanced attack with 13 points as host Grand Meadow topped Medford 58-39 in the Grand Meadow Tournament.
• Spring Grove handed Nevis its first loss of the season, a the Lions won 54-49 in the Rushford-Peterson Tournament. John Koch and Payton Leahy each had 16 points for the Lions.
• Daniel Boe had 19 points with four 3-pointers and Southland had 12 players score overall in its 79-62 win over Kingsland. Reece Tapp had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Rebels.
• Zach Todd poured in 25 points and La Crescent beat St. Charles 73-65 in the championship game of the St. Charles Tournament. Josh Kerska added 17 points and five 3-pointers. Kooper Vaughn had 27 points and drained four 3-pointers for the Saints.
• Luke Dudycha had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Easton Fritcher had eight points and 12 rebounds as Hayfield beat Wabasha-Kellogg 52-43 in the Hayfield Invitational. Ethan Slaathaug had 18 points. Alex Avilez scored 16 points for W-K.
• Carter O’Reilly scored 20 points and Pine Island won the third-place game in the St. Charles Tournament, 63-58 over Randolph.
• Drew Otte had 16 points and Luke Sjoquist 12 in Cannon Falls’ 58-47 win over Minneapolis Washburn.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Sadie Treptow had 16 points as La Crescent beat Wautoma 56-32 in the consolation round of the West Salem Holiday Classic.
• Rachel Pack scored 22 points and Hayfield rolled to a 68-41 win over Lyle/Pacelli in the Hayfield Tournament. Olivia Christianson had 20 points for L/P.
• Goodhue upped its stellar record to 10-1 overall with a 62-46 win over St. Charles in the Lewiston Auto Body Tournament. The balanced Wildcats had six players with at least seven points.
• Southland built a 12-point halftime lead and then hung on to beat Kingsland 68-57. Lexi Smith had 13 points, Kayla Nelsen 12, Larissa Goslee 11 and Kelsey Mensink 10. Ellie Buchholtz had 15 for Kingsland.
• Julia Worke hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 2 seconds to play as Blooming Prairie beat Kenyon-Wanamingo 47-46 in the Hayfield Tournament. Megan Bruns had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Blossoms. Megan Oswald had 13 points. Megan Mattson had 18 points with four 3-pointers for K-W and Julianna Boyum had 17 points.
• • •
SATURDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grand Meadow Tournament
Grand Meadow 58, Medford 39
Rushford-Peterson Tournament
Spring Grove 54, Nevis 49
St. Charles Tournament
La Crescent 73, St. Charles 65
Pine Island 63, Randolph 58
Hayfield Tournament
Hayfield 52, Wabasha-Kellogg 43
Trinity Tournament
Cannon Falls 58, Washburn 47
Non-conference
Southland 79, Kingsland 62
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Salem Holiday Classic
La Crescent 56, Wautoma 32
Hayfield Tournament
Hayfield 68, Lyle/Pacelli 41
Blooming Prairie 47, Kenyon-Wanamingo 46
Lewiston Auto Body Tournament
Goodhue 62, St. Charles 46
Non-conference
Southland 68, Kingsland 57