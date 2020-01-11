GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Riley Queensland scored 29 points and made three 3-pointers, but Grand Meadow lost 61-52 to New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Saturday in the Kasson Showcase. Erin Jacobson had 18 points for NRHEG and Sophie Stork had 16.
• New Ulm was no match for Kasson-Mantorville in the Kasson Showcase with the KoMets cruising to a 79-36 win. Mya Suess had her seconds straight big game with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Avery Irish had 19 points (five 3-pointers) and Aby Shubert had 18 points (three 3-pointers).
• Taylor Burt had 13 points and Cela Carney 12 in Hayfield’s 57-28 win over Kingsland. The Vikings led 27-16 at halftime.
• • •
BOYS BASKETBALL
• Lincoln Meister and Jacob Daing shared scoring honors with 16 points apiece in John Marshall's 54-40 win over New Prague. Daing also had nine rebounds and hit a pair of 3-pointers. Ty Tuckner added 11 points and Will Woodford had 10 points and six rebounds.
• Kooper Vaughn poured in 30 points and hit five 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough as St. Paul Johnson beat St. Charles 67-56. St. Charles led 35-33 at halftime.
• Eli King scored 33 points and No. 1-ranked Caledonia beat Dover-Eyota 88-71. Caledonia held a 39-32 lead at halftime. Noah King had 16 points. Dover-Eyota had five players in double figures, led by Brady Williams with 17 points. Logan Riley had 14 and hit four 3-pointers.
• • •
GIRLS HOCKEY
• Corrin Hanson made 40 saves but Rochester Lourdes had its three-game winning streak ended by Stillwater 4-0 on Saturday. Stillwater is ranked No. 7 in the state in Class AA; Lourdes is No. 9 in Class A.
• Kayla Schubert scored twice and Elizabeth Fagerlind had a goal and an assist, but Dodge County was edged by Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 4-3 at Dodge County Ice Arena. Annabel Smith made 26 saves for the Wildcats.
• Abigail Conners made 20 saves for Rochester Century in a 2-0 loss to Windom at Graham Arena.
• Halle Squires and Greta Freed scored for John Marshall, but the Rockets fell 8-2 at Duluth. Emily Hendrickson made 43 saves for JM.
• Ezra Oien had a hat trick and an assist, and Chloe Schmidt had a five-point game in Owatonna's 13-0 win against Rochester Mayo.
• • •
BOYS HOCKEY
• Brendon Wolesky scored twice and Isaak Rogne added an empty-net goal as Dodge County beat Amery (Wis.) 3-1. Isaac Dale made 17 saves in the win.
• Max Cothern made 34 saves, but Rochester Mayo fell to Owatonna 3-0 at Graham Arena. Zach Wiese had a 10-save shutout for the Huskies.
• Joey Malugani and Aidan Swee scored Rochester Century's goals in a 9-2 loss to Holy Angels.
• Isaac French had a hat trick and Aidan Coyle made 45 saves, but Red Wing lost a non-conference game against Simley 5-3.
• Charlie Kielty and Matt Mahoney had a goal and an assist apiece in Rochester Lourdes' 7-3 loss at St. Francis. Jackson Heim also scored for the Eagles and Sam Decker made 43 saves.
• • •
SATURDAY'S SCORES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kasson Showcase
Grand Meadow 61, NRHEG 52
Kasson-Mantorville 79, New Ulm 36
Non-conference
Hayfield 57, Kingsland 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-conference
John Marshall 54, New Prague 40
St. Paul Johnson 67, St. Charles 56
GIRLS HOCKEY
Big Nine Conference
Owatonna 13, Rochester Mayo 0
Non-conference
Windom 2, Rochester Century 0
Duluth 8, Rochester John Marshall 2
Stillwater 4, Rochester Lourdes 0
Champlin Park/C.R. 4, Dodge County 3
Mankato West 4, Waconia 2
Mankato East 4, Detroit Lakes 3
Mahtomedi 4, Northfield 2
BOYS HOCKEY
Big Nine Conference
Owatonna 3, Rochester Mayo 0
Rochester John Marshall at Austin, ppd.
Non-conference
Dodge County 3, Amery (Wis.) 1
Holy Angels 9, Rochester Century 2
Simley 5, Red Wing 3
St. Francis 7, Rochester Lourdes 3