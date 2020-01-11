Sports Best Performances

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Riley Queensland scored 29 points and made three 3-pointers, but Grand Meadow lost 61-52 to New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Saturday in the Kasson Showcase. Erin Jacobson had 18 points for NRHEG and Sophie Stork had 16.

• New Ulm was no match for Kasson-Mantorville in the Kasson Showcase with the KoMets cruising to a 79-36 win. Mya Suess had her seconds straight big game with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Avery Irish had 19 points (five 3-pointers) and Aby Shubert had 18 points (three 3-pointers).

Taylor Burt had 13 points and Cela Carney 12 in Hayfield’s 57-28 win over Kingsland. The Vikings led 27-16 at halftime.

• • •

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Meister and Jacob Daing shared scoring honors with 16 points apiece in John Marshall's 54-40 win over New Prague. Daing also had nine rebounds and hit a pair of 3-pointers. Ty Tuckner added 11 points and Will Woodford had 10 points and six rebounds. 

Kooper Vaughn poured in 30 points and hit five 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough as St. Paul Johnson beat St. Charles 67-56. St. Charles led 35-33 at halftime.

Eli King scored 33 points and No. 1-ranked Caledonia beat Dover-Eyota 88-71. Caledonia held a 39-32 lead at halftime. Noah King had 16 points. Dover-Eyota had five players in double figures, led by Brady Williams with 17 points. Logan Riley had 14 and hit four 3-pointers.

• • •

GIRLS HOCKEY

Corrin Hanson made 40 saves but Rochester Lourdes had its three-game winning streak ended by Stillwater 4-0 on Saturday. Stillwater is ranked No. 7 in the state in Class AA; Lourdes is No. 9 in Class A.

Kayla Schubert scored twice and Elizabeth Fagerlind had a goal and an assist, but Dodge County was edged by Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 4-3 at Dodge County Ice Arena. Annabel Smith made 26 saves for the Wildcats.

Abigail Conners made 20 saves for Rochester Century in a 2-0 loss to Windom at Graham Arena.

Halle Squires and Greta Freed scored for John Marshall, but the Rockets fell 8-2 at Duluth. Emily Hendrickson made 43 saves for JM.

Ezra Oien had a hat trick and an assist, and Chloe Schmidt had a five-point game in Owatonna's 13-0 win against Rochester Mayo.

• • •

BOYS HOCKEY

Brendon Wolesky scored twice and Isaak Rogne added an empty-net goal as Dodge County beat Amery (Wis.) 3-1. Isaac Dale made 17 saves in the win.

Max Cothern made 34 saves, but Rochester Mayo fell to Owatonna 3-0 at Graham Arena. Zach Wiese had a 10-save shutout for the Huskies.

Joey Malugani and Aidan Swee scored Rochester Century's goals in a 9-2 loss to Holy Angels.

Isaac French had a hat trick and Aidan Coyle made 45 saves, but Red Wing lost a non-conference game against Simley 5-3.

Charlie Kielty and Matt Mahoney had a goal and an assist apiece in Rochester Lourdes' 7-3 loss at St. Francis. Jackson Heim also scored for the Eagles and Sam Decker made 43 saves.

• • •

SATURDAY'S SCORES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kasson Showcase

Grand Meadow 61, NRHEG 52

Kasson-Mantorville 79, New Ulm 36

Non-conference

Hayfield 57, Kingsland 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-conference

John Marshall 54, New Prague 40

St. Paul Johnson 67, St. Charles 56

GIRLS HOCKEY

Big Nine Conference

Owatonna 13, Rochester Mayo 0

Non-conference

Windom 2, Rochester Century 0

Duluth 8, Rochester John Marshall 2

Stillwater 4, Rochester Lourdes 0

Champlin Park/C.R. 4, Dodge County 3

Mankato West 4, Waconia 2

Mankato East 4, Detroit Lakes 3

Mahtomedi 4, Northfield 2

BOYS HOCKEY

Big Nine Conference

Owatonna 3, Rochester Mayo 0

Rochester John Marshall at Austin, ppd.

Non-conference

Dodge County 3, Amery (Wis.) 1

Holy Angels 9, Rochester Century 2

Simley 5, Red Wing 3

St. Francis 7, Rochester Lourdes 3

