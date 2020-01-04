BOYS BASKETBALL
• Colin Meade had 25 points and 10 rebounds while Peyton Dunham had 14 points and a whopping 18 rebounds to lead Lourdes past Winona Cotter 87-50.
• Will Tschetter poured in 39 points as Stewartville defeated Jordan 67-56 at the Rochester Hoops Challenge.
• Teyghan Hovland scored 13 points as Austin rolled past St. Thomas Academy 74-41 at the Rochester Hoops Challenge.
• Zach Todd scored 20 points and Luke Schwartzhoff added 17 and La Crescent used a 39-20 scoring run in the second half to defeat Cristo Rey Jesuit 63-44 at the Rochester Hoops Challenge.
• Sam Ospahl scored 23 points as Goodhue topped Madelia 65-54.
• Zach Hutton had 16 points in Zumbrota-Mazeppa's 45-38 loss to Litchfield.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Lourdes (11-1) dropped Winona Cotter 61-39 in a showdown of top-10 ranked Class AA teams. Lourdes is No. 2, Cotter No. 9. Star guard/forward Alyssa Ustby led the Eagles with 25 points. Guard Anna Otto and Caroline Adamson had 11 each. Cotter (12-2) was paced by Megan Morgan with 11 points, while Jordan Rubie had 10.
• Mayo controlled its game throughout with Kasson-Mantorville and won 65-49 in the Rochester Hoops Challenge at Mayo Civic Arena on Saturday morning. Nancy Soro had 12 points and five rebounds for the Spartans as she continued her strong season. Aby Shubert led K-M with 15 points and four rebounds while Avery Irish had eight points and six rebounds.
• Addie Voxland scored 26 points and Ali Hunstad added 24 as Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat Litchfield 63-53.
•••
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-conference
Lourdes 87, Winona Cotter 50
Goodhue 65, Madelia 54
Litchfield 45, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 38
Rochester Hoops Challenge
Austin 74, St. Thomas 41
Byron 70, St. Peter 56
La Crescent 63, Cristo Rey Jesuit 44
Stewartville 67, Jordan 56
Caledonia 81, Waseca 73
Winona 71, South St. Paul 64
Kasson-Mantorville 62, Henry Sibley 54
Springfield 82, Hayfield 74
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-conference
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 63, Litchfield 53
Lourdes 61, Winona Cotter 39
Rochester Hoop Challenge
Mayo 65, Kasson-Mantorville 49
Stewartville 80, St. Paul Como 73
Simley 46, Austin 42
Lake City 54, Waseca 34
St. Croix Lutheran 68, Winona 54
St. Peter 57, Byron 44
St. Charles 55, Maranatha Christian 49