Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS TRAVEL LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY... .DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED AT TIMES LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY DUE TO HEAVY SNOWFALL. A HEAVY BAND OF 8 TO 10 INCHES OF SNOW, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE, IS EXPECTED ALONG AND NORTH OF THE INTERSTATE 90 CORRIDOR. SNOW AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES ARE EXPECTED TO THE NORTH AND SOUTH OF THIS THREE COUNTY WIDE BAND. TRAVEL WILL GO FROM DIFFICULT TO DANGEROUS IN A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME SUNDAY MORNING AS SNOWFALL RATES INCREASE TO 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR. THE WORST CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED BETWEEN 4 AM AND NOON SUNDAY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 8 TO 10 INCHES. MUCH OF THIS SNOW WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 4 AM AND 11 AM WHEN HOURLY SNOW RATES WILL BE IN THE 1 TO 2 INCH RANGE. THERE MAY BE A BRIEF PERIOD OF FREEZING DRIZZLE AS THE SNOW COMES TO AN END ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE DANGEROUS AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&