BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
• Gabe Madsen poured in 27 points, while Mason Madsen chipped in 20 to help Rochester Mayo eek past John Marshall 76-64. JM was led by Will Woodford who scored 19 points. Jacob Daing had 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Non-conference
• Brady Williams scored 26 points to help Dover-Eyota slip past Maple River 69-51. Greg Holst, Tyler Johnson and Logan Riley all cracked double figures. Maple River was led by Ben Trio and Mason Schirmer who both scored 14 points.
• Byron’s Jake Braaten poured in 27 points, while Ahjany Lee added 12, but it wasn’t enough as Chanhassen edged Byron 68-64.
• Ethan Slaathaug scored the go-ahead bucket with six seconds left, and then Easton Fritcher swiped a steal to help Hayfield nip Triton 55-53. Slaathaug scored 22 points, while Fritcher added 11. Triton’s Haeven Quimby scored 14 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
• Mankato West jumped out to an early 12-point lead, but Rochester Mayo fought back and pulled away for a big 78-68 Big Nine victory. Anna Miller led Mayo with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Mullk Hammadelniel drained three 3-pointers and scored 18. Lynnsey Hady (10 points), Nancy Soro (10 points, seven rebounds), Elli Collins (nine points, 11 rebounds) and Jess Kunkel (seven points) provided well-balanced scoring. Mayo improved to 17-4 this season. Mankato West dropped to 14-7, despite Malani Schoper’s 23 points. Briana Stolzman chipped in 16 points and six rebounds.
Southeast Conference
• Randolph edged Lanesboro in overtime 54-49. Megan Erickson scored a game-high 21 points for Randolph, while Payton Benson had a team-high 15 points for Lanesboro.
• Payton Danielson scored 15 points and ripped down 10 rebounds to spur Mabel-Canton past LeRoy-Ostrander 46-38. MaKenzie Kelly nailed two 3-pointers and scored 10. LeRoy-Ostrander was led by Jordan Runde and Kelly Hanson who both scored 11 points.
Non-conference
• Molly Bills canned six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points to help La Crescent edge Cannon Falls 55-46. Cannon Falls was led by Belle Freeberg who scored 15 points.
• Hayfield got in a 17-1 hole, but the Vikings made a furious comeback and knotted the score at 44 at the end of regulation. Then, in overtime, Hayfield was able to hold off Triton 54-51. Hayfield’s Kristen Watson scored 17 points in the win. Kendra Petersohn scored 17 points for Triton.
