The Minnesota State High School League announced Wednesday that the spring sports season will be postponed until at least the beginning of May, staying in line with the extended closure of schools throughout the state.
Gov. Tim Walz has ordered the state's residents to stay at home and limit time spent outside of home to essential needs, in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. School buildings will be closed until May 4, with most districts throughout the state turning to online learning. The governor's order begins at 11:59 p.m. Friday and runs through April 10.
If spring sports were to begin on May 4, it would leave less than three weeks until section playoffs are scheduled to begin.
The MSHSL has not yet made a decision to cancel the spring sports season.
The suspension of activities includes sports as well as fine arts. The extended suspension of the spring season means no practices, scrimmages, trainings or competitions are allowed until at least May 4.
"We recognize the responsibility that everyone and every organization has in mitigating the spread of COVID-19," MSHSL executive director Erich Martens said in a statement. "In alignment with state leadership and the Governor, we support the actions to limit gatherings and to stay home as directed. The Minnesota State High School League will continue to provide leadership and support to its member schools throughout this challenge. The continued suspension of fine arts and athletic activities within our member schools is an example of our responsibility to the health and safety of our students, schools and communities.”