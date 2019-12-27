BOYS BASKETBALL
• Haidyn Gunderson tallied 23 points and Zach Haugerud added 21 as Fillmore Central defeated Mabel-Canton 66-42.
• Anthony Cylkowski had 16 points and he was one of three Zumbrota-Mazeppa players in doubles figures in a 58-49 win over Chatfield at the Lewiston Auto Body Holiday Classic. Reid Johnson tallied 22 points for Chatfield.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Kandace Sikkink had 13 points while Kelly Ristau had 12 points and seven rebounds as Fillmore Central toppled Mabel-Canton 67-30.
• Paige Klug and Lyza Hoscheit scored 12 points each as Caledonia rolled past Lanesboro 63-31 in the Lewiston Auto Body Holiday Classic.
• Balanced Chatfield had five players with at least eight points, led by Silja Erickson’s 17, as it beat Pine Island 62-52 in the Lewiston Auto Body Holiday Classic.
GIRLS HOCKEY
• Emma Schmitz had a goal and an assist, and Abby Wick scored once, but Rochester Lourdes was edged 3-2 by Eagan on the opening day of the Kaposia Classic at Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul. Corrin Hanson made 21 saves for the Eagles (8-6-0).
BOYS HOCKEY
• Brody Lamb scored two goals and had one assist, and Gavin Giesler scored twice for Dodge County as it rallied for an 8-5 victory against New Richmond (Wis.) in a Kiwanis Festival Gold Division quarterfinal game. The victory is the first-ever quarterfinal win for the Wildcats at the Festival.
• Gavin Gunderson had a highlight-reel short-handed goal and three assists, and Tim Pundt recorded a 19-save shutout to lead Rochester Century to a 6-0 victory against Hayward (Wis.) in a Kiwanis Festival Gold Division game. Connor Olson scored twice for the Panthers and Joey Malugani had a goal and an assist.
• Will Weick had a hat trick and an assist, and Max Cothern made 20 saves to lead Rochester Mayo to a 6-1 victory against Fox Cities (Wis.) in a Kiwanis Festival Gold Division quarterfinal. Javan Hodge had a goal and two assists for Mayo, and Noah Grethen added a goal and an assist.
• Connor Savard scored two goals to lead Bemidji to a 5-1 win against Rochester John Marshall in a Kiwanis Festival Gold Division game. Deontae Veney scored the lone goal for the Rockets, spoiling Bemidji's shutout bid with 7.7 seconds remaining.
• Isaac Frenette scored twice and had three assists, and Nick Carlson had a hat trick and an assist as defending Kiwanis Festival Blue Division champion opened this year's tournament with a convincing 8-0 victory against Albert Lea. Bridger Fixmer recorded a 16-save shutout for the Cardinals.
• Seb Zasada (three goals, two assists) and Drew Sandy (two goals, three assists) both had five-point games for Fargo (N.D.) South/Shanley in a 10-1 win against Rochester Lourdes in a Kiwanis Festival Blue Division game. Matt Mahoney scored for Lourdes, with an assist from Charlie Kielty.
