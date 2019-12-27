Sports Best Performances

BOYS BASKETBALL

Haidyn Gunderson tallied 23 points and Zach Haugerud added 21 as Fillmore Central defeated Mabel-Canton 66-42.

Anthony Cylkowski had 16 points and he was one of three Zumbrota-Mazeppa players in doubles figures in a 58-49 win over Chatfield at the Lewiston Auto Body Holiday Classic. Reid Johnson tallied 22 points for Chatfield.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

• Kandace Sikkink had 13 points while Kelly Ristau had 12 points and seven rebounds as Fillmore Central toppled Mabel-Canton 67-30.

• Paige Klug and Lyza Hoscheit scored 12 points each as Caledonia rolled past Lanesboro 63-31 in the Lewiston Auto Body Holiday Classic.

• Balanced Chatfield had five players with at least eight points, led by Silja Erickson’s 17, as it beat Pine Island 62-52 in the Lewiston Auto Body Holiday Classic.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Emma Schmitz had a goal and an assist, and Abby Wick scored once, but Rochester Lourdes was edged 3-2 by Eagan on the opening day of the Kaposia Classic at Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul. Corrin Hanson made 21 saves for the Eagles (8-6-0).

BOYS HOCKEY

Brody Lamb scored two goals and had one assist, and Gavin Giesler scored twice for Dodge County as it rallied for an 8-5 victory against New Richmond (Wis.) in a Kiwanis Festival Gold Division quarterfinal game. The victory is the first-ever quarterfinal win for the Wildcats at the Festival.

Gavin Gunderson had a highlight-reel short-handed goal and three assists, and Tim Pundt recorded a 19-save shutout to lead Rochester Century to a 6-0 victory against Hayward (Wis.) in a Kiwanis Festival Gold Division game. Connor Olson scored twice for the Panthers and Joey Malugani had a goal and an assist.

Will Weick had a hat trick and an assist, and Max Cothern made 20 saves to lead Rochester Mayo to a 6-1 victory against Fox Cities (Wis.) in a Kiwanis Festival Gold Division quarterfinal. Javan Hodge had a goal and two assists for Mayo, and Noah Grethen added a goal and an assist.

Connor Savard scored two goals to lead Bemidji to a 5-1 win against Rochester John Marshall in a Kiwanis Festival Gold Division game. Deontae Veney scored the lone goal for the Rockets, spoiling Bemidji's shutout bid with 7.7 seconds remaining.

Isaac Frenette scored twice and had three assists, and Nick Carlson had a hat trick and an assist as defending Kiwanis Festival Blue Division champion opened this year's tournament with a convincing 8-0 victory against Albert Lea. Bridger Fixmer recorded a 16-save shutout for the Cardinals.

Seb Zasada (three goals, two assists) and Drew Sandy (two goals, three assists) both had five-point games for Fargo (N.D.) South/Shanley in a 10-1 win against Rochester Lourdes in a Kiwanis Festival Blue Division game. Matt Mahoney scored for Lourdes, with an assist from Charlie Kielty.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewiston Auto Body Holiday Classic

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 58, Chatfield 49

Winona 71, Beaver Dam, Wis. 48

Non-conference

Fillmore Central 66, Mabel-Canton 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lewiston Auto Body Holiday Classic

Caledonia 63, Lanesboro 31

Chatfield 62, Pine Island 52

Non-Conference

Fillmore Central 67, Mabel-Canton 30

BOYS HOCKEY

Kiwanis Festival

Dodge County 8, New Richmond (Wis.) 5

Rochester Century 6, Hayward (Wis.) 0

Rochester Mayo 6, Fox Cities (Wis.) 1

Bemidji 5, Rochester John Marshall 1

Fargo (N.D.) South 10, Rochester Lourdes 1

Chippewa Falls (Wis.) 8, Albert Lea 0

GIRLS HOCKEY

Kaposia Classic

Eagan 3, Rochester Lourdes 2

