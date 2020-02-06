THURSDAY'S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hiawatha Valley League
• Junior guard Jake Braaten hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half as Byron toppled Lourdes 65-51. Easton Hulke had 10 points and five rebounds for the Bears, who had a key 15-0 run late in the first half, while 6-8 sophomore Ahjany Lee had six points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots. Colin Meade had 18 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots for Lourdes.
Three Rivers Conference
• Kooper Vaughn scored 42 points, while Chase Walters poured in 33 to help St. Charles defeat Southland 101-89 in a ridiculous shootout. Southland had six players in double figures. Daniel Boe had a team-high 18 for Southland.
• Greg Holst (13 points) and Brady Williams (11) both cracked double figures to help Dover-Eyota cruise past Wabasha-Kellogg 69-46. Taariq Bouissardane scored 18 points for W-K.
• La Crescent cruised to a 70-47 victory over Rushford-Peterson thanks to 26 points from Luke Schwartzhoff.
• P-E-M improved to 14-6 with a 70-65 road victory over Chatfield. P-E-M’s Blake Herber scored 30 points, while Conner Schumacher chipped in 21. Henry Gathje (14 points) was one of four players to crack double digits for Chatfield.
• Caledonia cruised to an 96-68 victory over Lewiston-Altura thanks to 22 points from Noah King and 19 points from Eli King. Gunner Reed scored 23 points for Lewiston-Altura, while Collin Bonow added 17 points.
Non-conference
• Christ House of Faith edged Pine Island 77-68 in overtime despite 28 points from Pine Island’s Carter O’Reilly.
• Schaeffer Academy improved to 16-4 with a 73-37 rout of Medford. Isaiah Lahr had 21 points. Luke Kottom (16 points) and Ben Merry (11 points) were also productive.
• Goodhue pulled away from LeRoy-Ostrander 58-47. Will Opsahl had a game-high 14 points for Goodhue.
• Cayden Tollefsrud scored 25 points but it wasn’t enough as Mabel-Canton fell to Decorah 102-67.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Southeast Conference
• Emma Geiwitz scored 25 points and Houston beat Lanesboro 56-49.
Gopher Conference
• Megan Oswald scored 16 points and she was one of four that eclipsed 10 points for Blooming Prairie as they held off Hayfield 52-47, despite 13 points from Cela Carney.
Three Rivers Conference
• Macy Holtz poured in 25 points while Lauren Rott added 11 to help Plainview-Elgin-Millville skirt past Chatfield 69-56. Jaiden Zimmerman scored a team-high 16 points for Chatfield.
• Kaylee Ruberg drained four treys and scored 18 points, but it wasn’t enough as La Crescent’s well-balanced attack edged Ruberg and Rushford-Peterson 60-53.
• It was tied at the half, but Lewiston-Altura found a way to grind out a 58-54 victory over Caledonia. Myia Ruzek had a game-high 19 points for L-A. Caledonia got 16 points from Haley Jennings.
Non-conference
• Sydney Gilliland scored 15 points including her 1,000th career point in Triton’s 63-25 romp over Leroy-Ostrander.
BOYS SWIMMING/DIVING
Big Nine Conference Meet
• Century established four of the records at the meet as the Panthers scored 338 points to nip runner-up Winona, which had 318 points. Austin placed fourth, John Marshall was fifth and Mayo placed sixth in the 12-team event.
Century senior Matt Strom and junior Owen Nord were both part of three victories and all three were meet records. Strom won the 500 freestyle in 4:37.80. Nord captured the 50 freestyle in 21.30. The two teamed with Grafton Parlette and Nathan Kram to win the 200 freestyle relay in a record-time of 1:26.36. Strom, Nord and Parlette where joined by Jackson Homme to capture the 400 freestyle relay in a record-time of 3:09.44.
Winona's Jack Herczeg the 200 freestyle (1:40.27) and the 100 freestyle (45.24) in record time.
Austin also set a pair of meet records and Logan Kelly was part of both. The junior won the 100 breaststroke (56.55) joined Rafe Dolan Peterson, Trey Myers and Aaron Knoll to win the 200 medley relay (1:36.11).
THURSDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hiawatha Valley League
Byron 65, Lourdes 51
Three Rivers Conference
Dover-Eyota 69, Wabasha-Kellogg 46
St. Charles 101, Southland 89
La Crescent 70, Rushford-Peterson 47
P-E-M 70, Chatfield 65
Caledonia 96, Lewiston-Altura 68
Non-conference
Christ House of Faith 77, Pine Island 68
Schaeffer Academy 73, Medford 37
Goodhue 58, LeRoy-Ostrander 47
Decorah 102, Mabel-Canton 67
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Southeast Conference
Houston 56, Lanesboro 49
Three Rivers Conference
P-E-M 69, Chatfield 56
Lewiston-Altura 58, Caledonia 54
La Crescent 60, Rushford-Peterson 53
Gopher Conference
Blooming Prairie 52, Hayfield 47
Non-conference
Triton 63, LeRoy-Ostrander 25
BOYS SWIMMING/DIVING
Big Nine Conference meet: Century 338, Winona 318, Northfield 271.5, Austin 262, John Marshall 246.5, Mayo 241, Mankato East 138.5, Mankato West 135, Faribault 114.5, Owatonna 100, Albert Lea 40, Red Wing 34.
WRESTLING
Big Nine Conference
Austin 45, John Marshall 20
Winona 42, Century 36
Hiawatha Valley League
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66, Pine Island 3
Kenyon-Wanamingo 52, Byron 23
Non-conference
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 69, Austin 10
Winona 42, Century 36
LARP 54, Century 29
Blue Earth Area 50, P-E-M 21
Blue Earth Area 73, John Marshall 3
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 70, John Marshall 6