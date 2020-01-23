BOYS BASKETBALL
• Kooper Vaughn drained six 3-pointers and tallied 38 points as St. Charles topped Dover-Eyota 78-65. Chase Walters added 17 points for St. Charles while Logan Riley scored 15 points for D-E.
• It wasn't expected, but Century lost a tough one on the road, falling to Owatonna 65-57. The loss dropped the Panthers to 7-3 in the league, 9-5 overall. Owatonna is 5-5, 7-7. Jack Fisher led Century with 22 points. Canon Tweed added 15 points and nine rebounds.
• Jack Arneson poured in 19 points as Mabel-Canton edged Coulee Christian 57-54.
• Zach Todd lit it up, scoring 19 points in La Crescent’s big 75-33 win over Fillmore Central.
• Caledonia had 12 players score in its 105-44 win over Winona Cotter. Sam Privet led the way with 21 points.
• Reid Johnson eclipsed 1,000 career points, and his 22-point outing spurred Chatfield to a 74-52 win over Wabasha-Kellogg. Landon Bance also had 10 points for Chatfield. Wabasha-Kellogg was led by Luke Bergan’s 17 points.
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville jumped out to a 45-32 halftime lead and cruised to a 71-55 victory over Southland thanks to 21 points from Blake Herber. Gunner Ramthun and Conner Schumacher both scored 14 points for P-E-M. Daniel Boe scored 12 points for Southland.
• Sawyer Johnson drained four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Lanesboro to a 62-36 victory over Glenville-Emmons. Dawson Dahlum scored a game-high 15 points for Glenville-Emmons.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Jordyn Sutton came up big for Century and the Panthers knocked off Owatonna 56-54. Sutton, a sophomore forward, had 24 points to lead all scorers. Sutton helped Century bounce back from a 36-25 halftime deficit.
• Ali Hunstad scored 19 points, while Raelyn Stiller buried five 3-pointers as Zumbrota-Mazeppa ran away from Cannon Falls 67-39.
• Makenna Sommer, Lydia Greden and Allison Schumacher all scored nine points as Lewiston-Altura routed Rushford-Peterson 56-19.
• Riley Dummer poured in a game-high 25 points, but it wasn’t enough as Houston improved to 12-4 overall with a 63-55 victory over Kenyon-Wanamingo. Sydney Torgerson (19 points) and Emma Geiwitz (18 points) led the way offensively for Houston.
• Anna Miller delivered a 22-point, 11-rebound performance to help Mayo defeat John Marshall 53-42. Lilly Meister was terrific for John Marshall, contributing 23 points and ripping down 12 rebounds.
• Winona Cotter unleashed a barrage of 3-pointers to down Caledonia 70-49. Mary Morgan nailed six 3-pointers and scored 25 points. Megan Morgan bagged three triples of her own and scored 17 points. Caledonia got 12 points from Paige Klug.
• Annie Orvis splashed three 3-pointers and scored 10 points, but it wasn’t enough as Hayfield pulled away from Schaeffer Academy in the second half and won 57-32. Cele Carney led the way for Hayfield with 11.
• Sophie Andring and Allison Thompson both poured in 11 points, while Makenzie Mentlick chipped in 10 points to help Dover-Eyota outlast St. Charles 61-50. Trinity Gbala (11 points) and Lindsey Root (10 points) were the top scorers for St. Charles.
• Alex Larson (14 points) was one of three players in double figures to help Pine Island race past Christ’s Household of Faith 68-24. Bailey Kennedy chipped in 13 points and six boards, while Brooke Sinning poured in 11 in the big victory.
• Fillmore Central came from behind to nip La Crescent 52-48. Kassidy Broadwater scored 10 points for Fillmore Central. Cali Esser contributed 15 points for La Crescent.
BOYS SWIMMING/DIVING
• Aidan Shue (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Nik Wheeler (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) and Juan Montori (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) all won two individual events and were on two winning relays as John Marshall topped Mayo 93-85.
• Grant Wolner (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) and Jack Herczeg (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) each won two individual events and were on two winning relays as Winona handed Century (6-1) its first dual-meet loss with a 97-83 win. Matt Strom won the 200 and 500 freestyle races for Century. Winona won the final two events to secure the victory.
• Austin's 200 medley relay foursome of Rafe Dolan Peterson, Logan Kelly, Trey Myers and Aaron Knoll set an Austin pool record with a time of 1:38.18 in the Packers' 93-75 win over Red Wing. Kelly (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle) and Dolan Peterson (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke) both won two individual events and were on two winning relays.
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Owatonna 65, Century 57
Three Rivers Conference
La Crescent 75, Fillmore Central 33
Chatfield 74, Wabasha-Kellogg 52
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 71, Southland 55
St. Charles 78, Dover-Eyota 65
Caledonia 105, Cotter 44
Southeast Conference
Lanesboro 62, Glenville-Emmons 36
Non-conference
Mabel-Canton 57, Coulee Christian 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Mayo 53, John Marshall 42
Century 56, Owatonna 54
Hiawatha Valley League
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 67, Cannon Falls 39
Three Rivers Conference
Lewiston-Altura 56, Rushford-Peterson 19
Dover-Eyota 61, Chatfield 50
Cotter 70, Caledonia 49
Fillmore Central 52, La Crescent 48
Non-conference
Houston 63, Kenyon-Wanamingo 55
Hayfield 57, Schaeffer Academy 32
Pine Island 68, Christ’s Household of Faith 24
Medford 67, Randolph 58
WRESTLING
Hiawatha Valley League
Stewartville 62, Triton 12
Kasson-Mantorville 49, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 24
Goodhue 51, Byron 27
Three Rivers Conference
GMLOS 69, St. Charles 10
GMLOS 38, Dover-Eyota 25
Non-conference
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 40, Byron 37
Goodhue 41 Plainview-Elgin-Millville 34
BOYS SWIMMING/DIVING
Big Nine Conference
John Marshall 93, Mayo 85
Winona 97, Century 83
Austin 93, Red Wing 75