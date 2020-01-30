BOYS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Jack Fisher scored 15 points and Mark Leonard added 13 as Century improved to 12-5 and 10-3 in the conference with a 66-48 win over Albert Lea.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Gunner Reed tallied 34 points and Thomas Menk added 18 as Lewiston-Altura improved to 16-3 with an easy 84-37 win over Winona Cotter. Connor Yocum had 19 points for Cotter.
• Noah King scored 28 points and Eli King added 27 as unbeaten Caledonia, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, defeated La Crescent 89-67 in a battle of East Division leaders. Caledonia is now 18-0 overall and 11-0 in the East Division. La Crescent, which received 17 points from Zach Todd and 15 from Luke Schwartzhoff, falls to 13-4 overall and 9-1 in the East Division.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Riley Olson scored right at his season average of 27 points and Chase Johnson added 13 as LeRoy-Ostrander beat Mabel-Canton 67-48. Cayden Tollefsrud led M-C with 14 points.
GOPHER CONFERENCE
• Grant McBroom drained seven 3-pointers and poured in 41 points as Gopher Conference leader Waterville-Elysian-Morristown toppled Hayfield 63-47. Ethan Slaathaug had 19 points for Hayfield.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Colt Landers pumped in 35 points and he made seven 3-pointers as Grand Meadow rolled past host Fillmore Central 77-40. Haidyn Gunderson scored 18 points for Fillmore Central.
• Brady Williams netted 28 points as Dover-Eyota turned back Triton 76-48. Haevan Quimby had 14 points for Triton.
•••
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Amelia Solum scored 28 points and Jacine Johaningmeier had 12 in Spring Grove’s 56-47 win over Schaeffer Academy.
• Houston stayed perfect in the Southeast Conference with a low-scoring 38-21 win over Mabel-Canton. The Hurricanes (9-0 Southeast, 15-5 overall) were paced by Emma Geiwitz’s 15 points.
GOPHER CONFERENCE
• Megan Oswald crossed the 1,000-point threshold as she paced Blooming Prairie to a 48-36 win over Maple River. The junior forward needed 21 points to get 1,000, and she scored 22.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Lindsey Root scored 22 points and St. Charles had an easy time with Lanesboro, winning 56-38. Emilee Buringa added 16 points. The Saints built a 16-point halftime lead.
• Tori Miller scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Goodhue ran its record to 19-2 with a 75-45 win over Dover-Eyota. The Wildcats took over in the second half after leading 34-23 at intermission.
• Grand Meadow bumped its record to 14-6 overall with a 44-42 win over Fillmore Central. Riley Queensland had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Larks. Kandace Sikkink scored 24 points for Fillmore Central.
•••
