BOYS BASKETBALL
Southeast Conference
• Nic Sanger scored 21 points, Isaiah Lahr added 15 and Luke Kottom has 13 rebounds as Schaeffer Academy (20-4) topped Lyle/Pacelli 46-35 to earn its 20th win of the season. Buay Koak led L/P (18-7) with 15 points.
Non-conference
• Dahlum had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Dillon Jacobsen chipped in 15 points as Glenville-Emmons beat Rochester Home School 64-52.
Glenville-Emmons 64, Rochester Home School 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SECTION 1AA
• Lily Welch scored 16 points and became Stewartville's all-time leading scorer in the process as the No. 5 Tigers topped No. 12 Kenyon-Wanamingo 75-35. Welch now has 1,602 points. The previous mark was held be Shawna Sperber at 1,591. Ella Waltman also had 16 points for Stewartville while Julianna Boyum had 12 for K-W.
• Alyssa Ustby started off Lourdes’ postseason play red hot. The Lourdes star poured in 34 points to lead the top-seeded Eagles past Caledonia 77-44. Sydney Elliot knocked down two 3-pointers and scored 10 for Caledonia.
• Kylie Lacey scored 13 points and Allison Thompson added 12 as No. 7 Dover-Eyota topped No. 10 St. Charles 56-40. Emilee Buringa had 16 points and 10 rebounds for St. Charles.
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville edged Triton 65-60 to advance to a quarterfinal showdown with top-seeded Lourdes. Macy Holtz (23 points) and Alyx Doughty (16 points) were terrific as they sparked P-E-M’s second-half comeback. Triton was led by Sydney Gilliland who scored 21 points. Kendra Petersohn added 19 in the loss.
• No. 11 Chatfield upset No. 6 Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46-38 thanks to 16 points from Jaiden Zimmerman. Silja Erickson scored 10 and Zayda Priebe added nine points to deliver the upset. Z-M led 22-21 at the half, but they only scored 16 points in the second half. Ali Hunstad led the way with 13 points.
• Natalie Bremer and Lilly Meincke both eclipsed 20 points to help Lake City cruise past Pine Island 71-45. Pine Island’s Alex Larson knocked down four triples.
• No. 3 Goodhue blitzed Lewiston-Altura 67-32 to advance to the Section 1AA quarterfinals. Tori Miller, Arianna Thomforde, Hannah Gadient and Anika Schafer all cracked double figures. Lewiston-Altura received eight points from Myia Ruzek, but they didn’t have nearly enough firepower to upset the Wildcats.
• Winona Cotter drained nine first-half treys and dominated La Crescent 68-37. scored 14 points and she was one of four Cotter players to reach double figures. La Crescent’s Molly Bills drained four 3-pointers of her own, but it wasn’t enough to upset fourth-ranked Cotter.
SECTION 1A
• Kandace Sikkink had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Emma Breitshprecher had 12 points as No. 2 Fillmore Central rolled past No. 15 Bethlehem Academy 58-23.
• Emma Geiwitz was magnificent (20 points) and Becca Rostad added 18 points as No. 3 Houston ran away from Spring Grove (6-21) in the second half and cruised to a 50-30 win.
• Bobbie Brus and Megan Oswald both chipped in 16 points, while Julia Worke scored 13 points to lead top-ranked Blooming Prairie to a 70-22 romp over No. 17 LeRoy-Ostrander.
• Megan Erickson hit a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to send No. 9 Randolph past No. 8 Mabel-Canton 42-39. Erickson finished with a game-high 23 points. Mabel-Canton’s Payton Danielson scored 15 points and ripped down 12 rebounds. She became Mabel-Canton’s all-time leading scorer with 1,580 points.
• No. 7 Southland led 27-18 at the half and cruised to a 62-49 win over No. 10 Lanesboro. Lexi Smith scored a game-high 23 points for Southland as she outdueled Lanesboro’s Payton Benson (18 points).
• Riley Queensland scored 23, Rylee Groom had 17 and River Landers added 14 as No. 6 Grand Meadow toppled No. 11 Alden-Conger/Glennville Emmons 71-48.
• No. 5 Kingsland advanced to the quarterfinals with an easy 56-33 win over No. 12 Lyle/Pacelli. Kingsland’s defense was terrific, holding L/P to just 10 first-half points. Ellie Bucholtz was dominant, pouring in 21 points and securing 11 boards. Samantha Wernimont (16 points) and Merredith Farlinger (eight points, 15 rebounds) were also great for Kingsland. L/’s Olivia Christianson scored 19 points.
• Hayfield’s eighth-grader Kristen Watson led the way with a 16-point, 11-steal double-double to lead her squad to a 56-30 win over Schaeffer Academy. No. 4 Hayfield also got 16 points from Rachel Pack. No. 13 Schaeffer got 14 points from Julianne Waggie, but no other player scored more than four points.
