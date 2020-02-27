BOYS BASKETBALL
SECTION 1AA
First round
• Colin Meade had 38 points and 12 rebounds as eighth-seeded Lourdes rallied past No. 9 Goodhue 64-57. Ethan Sailer added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (15-11). Dayne Wojcik had a big game for Goodhue (21-6) with 22 points while Sam Opsahl had 15 and Connor O'Reilly added 12.
• Brady Williams pumped in 33 points and Greg Holst made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points as No. 13 Dover-Eyota (14-13) upset No. 4 La Crescent 65-61 in overtime. Zach Todd had 20 points for La Cresent (18-8) and Luke Schwartzhoff added 14.
• Eli King had 15 points, Andrew Kunelius scored 12 and top-seeded Caledonia had 14 players score overall in a 95-42 win over No. 16 Winona Cotter. Charley Schroeder had 13 points for Cotter (2-24). Caledonia, ranked No. 1 in Class AA, is now 25-1.
• Nate Heise had 30 points and nine rebounds as No. 2 Lake City rolled past No. 15 Triton 83-40. Reid Gastner scored 23 points for Lake City (24-3), ranked No. 3 in Class AA, and Justin Wohlers added 14. Braxton Munnikhuysen had 10 points for Triton (6-19).
• Will Tschetter had 29 points and 16 rebounds and Nolan Stier chipped in with 15 points as No. 3 Stewartville (23-5) used a strong second half to top No. 14 Chatfield 75-61. Reid Johnson had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Gophers (9-17).
• Kooper Vaughn scored 22 points and Drew Maloney added 20 as No. 5 St. Charles (20-7) advanced with a 66-56 win over No. 12 Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Zach Hutton had 21 points for Z-M (11-15).
• Gunner Ramthun scored 22 points and Conner Schumacher added 15 as No. 6 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (19-8) defeated No. 11 Cannon Falls 72-63. Rhett Schaefer had 17 points for Cannon Falls (17-10) and Marcus Banks added 14.
• Carter O'Reilly scored 24 points and Connor Bailey added 18 as No. 10 Pine Island slipped past No. 7 Lewiston-Altura 53-50. Gunner Reed had 20 points for L-A (22-5). Pine Island improves to 16-11.
SECTION 1A
Second round
• Isaiah Lahr had 20 points and No. 4 seed Schaeffer Academy cruised to a 64-38 win over No. 13 seed Lanesboro. Luke Kottom added 12 points for the Lions.
• Southland hit seven 3-pointers and beat No. 9 seed Spring Grove 58-47. The Rebels, seeded eighth, led 35-31 at intermission. Reece Tapp led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds. Caden Grinde had 27 points for the Lions.
• Hayfield scord 89 points, including 45 in the first half, as it roared past No. 15 seed Fillmore Central 89-35. No. 2 seed Hayfield got 29 points from junior guard Ethan Slaathaug. Luke Dudycha added 19 points and eight rebounds. Haidyn Gunderson had 23 points for Fillmore Central and Zach Haugerud had 20 points.
• Nick Drinken scored 22 points and hit four 3-pointers in No. 3 seed Randolph’s 69-42 win over No. 14 Kingsland. Dane Ehleringer added 16 points, with four 3-pointers.
•••
THURSDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
SECTION 1AA
First round
Caledonia 95, Winona Cotter 42
Lourdes 64, Goodhue 57
Dover-Eyota 65, La Crescent 61
St. Charles 66, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 56
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72, Cannon Falls 63
Stewartville 75, Chatfield 61
Pine Island 53, Lewiston-Altura 50
Lake City 83, Triton 40
SECTION 1A
Second round
Blooming Prairie 70, United Christian Academy 30
Southland 58, Spring Grove 47
Schaeffer Academy 64, Lanesboro 38
Grand Meadow 74, LeRoy-Ostrander 51
Hayfield 89, Fillmore Central 57
Rushford-Peterson 59, Wabasha-Kellogg 49
Randolph 69, Kingsland 42
Lyle/Pacelli 63, Houston 56