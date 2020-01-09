BOYS BASKETBALL
• Gunner Reed tallied 25 points as Lewiston-Altura topped Chatfield 70-54. Reid Johnson netted 21 points for Chatfield.
• Eli King pumped in a career-high 33 points and Noah King added 16 as Caledonia outscored Dover-Eyota 88-71. Brady Williams, with 17 points, was one of five D-E players to score in double figures.
• Luke Schwartzhoff scored 21 points as La Crescent slipped past Plainview-Elgin-Millville 49-42. Blake Herber also had 21 points for P-E-M.
• Luke Bergan made five 3-pointers had 20 points and Alex Avilez added 16 points as Wabasha-Kellogg toppled Winona Cotter 72-48. Connor Yocum tallied 20 points for Cotter.
• Haevan Quimby scored 15 points and was one of four Cobras in double figures as Triton overcame a 28-19 halftime deficit to nip Goodhue 54-51. Will Opsahl had 17 points for Goodhue and Tyson Christensen added 16.
• Gabe Hagen scored 15 points as Blooming Prairie nipped host Grand Meadow 54-53 to improve to 7-0. Colt Landers made six 3-pointers and had 20 points for Grand Meadow.
• John Prestemon had 17 points as Lanesboro defeated Mabel-Canton 59-42.
• Nick Drinken had 14 points to pace a balanced Randolph attack in a 75-44 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Lourdes, which started playing girls basketball in 1971, notched the program’s 1,000th win, the first girls basketball program in the state to do it. They got there Thursday night with their defense in beating Byron 58-22 in Hiawatha Valley League action at Lourdes.
• Mayo got another strong game from junior center Anna Miller as she scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Spartans 63-32 win over Mankato East. Mayo has won eight of its last nine games.
Mullk Hammadelniel added 11 points for Mayo, which had 11 players score.
• Emma Geiwitz pumped in 30 points and Sydney Torgerson added 20 as Houston defeated Spring Grove 69-54. Amelia Solum tallied 27 points for Spring Grove.
• Myia Ruzek had 16 points and Christa Sauer had 12 in Lewiston-Altura’s 65-57 win over Chatfield. Tessa McMaon had 15 points for Chatfield.
• Kassidy Broadwater scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds in Fillmore Central’s 65-34 win over St. Charles. Kandace Sikkink added 12 points and seven rebounds.
• Blooming Prairie, one of the hotter teams in the state, stayed that way with a 69-40 win over Lyle/Pacelli. The Blossoms got a game-high 28 points from junior forward Megan Oswald. Blooming Prairie moved to 10-1. Olivia Christianson had 22 points for L/P.
• Riley Dummer had 11 points and six rebounds in Kenyon-Wanamingo’s 57-40 win over Randolph.
• Dover-Eyota built a 10-point halftime lead and then hung on to beat Caledonia 57-45. Makenzie Mentlick had 17 points for D-3.
THURSDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Mankato East 71, Mayo 66
Hiawatha Valley League
Triton 54, Goodhue 51
Three Rivers Conference
St. Charles 91, Fillmore Central 53
Wabasha-Kellogg 72, Winona Cotter 48
Lewiston-Altura 70, Chatfield 54
Caledonia 88, Dover-Eyota 71
La Crescent 49, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 42
Southeast Conference
Lanesboro 59, Mabel-Canton 42
Non-conference
Blooming Prairie 54, Grand Meadow 53
Randolph 75, Kenyon-Wanamingo 44
Rushford-Peterson 56, Spring Grove 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Mayo 63, Mankato East 32
Hiawatha Valley League
Lourdes 58, Byron 22
Three Rivers Conference
Fillmore Central 65, St. Charles 34
Lewiston-Altura 65, Chatfield 57
Dover-Eyota 57, Caledonia 45
Southeast Conference
Houston 69, Spring Grove 54
Non-conference
Blooming Prairie 69, Lyle-Pacelli 40
Kenyon-Wanamingo 57, Randolph 40
WRESTLING
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Byron 55, Triton 21