BOYS BASKETBALL
• Senior guard Jacob Daing and senior center Lincoln Meister gave John Marshall the perfect outside-inside combination in a 65-57 Big Nine Conference win over Mankato West. Daing had 29 points and seven rebounds. He also hit four 3-pointers. The 6-feet-9 Meister had 23 points and eight rebounds.
• Carter O’Reilly had 28 points and eight rebounds in Pine Island’s easy 72-52 win over Cotter. Max Owen added 12 points and six rebounds.
• Six-foot-8 junior Will Tschetter poured in 45 points and Stewartville beat non-conference foe Houston 88-68. Alex Van Gundy had 23 points for Houston and Caiden Danielson had 16.
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville led Cannon Falls by just one point at halftime, but controlled things after that in a 67-56 win. Blake Herber had 25 points to lead the Bulldogs. Conner Schumacher added 12. Rhett Schaefer had 18 points for the Bombers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• John Marshall dropped another tough game to another tough opponent, this one just barely, 59-58 in overtime to Mankato West. West junior gaurd Briana Stoltzman led all scorers with 20 points. Fellow guard Claire Hemstock was just behind with 18. Sophomores Lilly Meister and Katie Hurt led JM, with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
• Rushford-Peterson notched its first win of the season, beating Alaska team Klawock 61-50. Alayna Helgemoe paced the Trojans with 19 points. Kenai Holien had 27 points for Klawock.
• Southland upped its record to 7-2 with an easy 60-41 win over struggling Spring Grove. Kayla Nelson had 20 points, Kelsey Mensink 12 and Bailey Johnson and Larissa Goslee 11 each for the balanced Rebels. Amelia Solum had 28 points for the Lions, who are 2-10.
• Bobbi Bruns had 20 points for Blooming Prairie as the Blossoms beat Chatfield 57-30. Julia Worke and Allison Krohnberg had 15 and 10, respectively. The Blossoms built a 30-18 halftime lead. Blooming Prairie hit seven 3-pointers.
• • •
THURSDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
John Marshall 65, Mankato West 57
Non-conference
Pine Island 72, Cotter 52
Stewartville 88, Houston 68
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Cannon Falls 56
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Mankato West 59, John Marshall 58, OT
Non-conference
Rushford-Peterson 61, Klawock (Ak.) 50
Southland 60, Spring Grove 41
Blooming Prairie 57, Chatfield 30