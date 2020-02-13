BOYS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Jacob Daing was outstanding. The John Marshall senior knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 36 points. But Albert Lea’s well-rounded squad wasn’t going to be denied. Javarus Mucha Owens banked 27 points, Connor Veldman added 15, Koby Hendrickson scored 12 and Chay Guen chipped in 11. Albert Lea pulled away from John Marshall in the second half for a 73-57 win.
•
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Lewiston-Altura picked up their 19th win of the season with a 72-42 win over Fillmore Central. Lewiston-Altura was led by Thomas Menk and Gunner Reed. Menk scored 21 points and Reed chipped in 17 points and six rebounds. Haidyn Gunderson scored 14 points for Fillmore Central.
•
NON-CONFERENCE
• Connor Bailey (19 points), Caleb Henderson (18 points) and Carter O’Reilly (15 points) formed a three-headed monster to lead Pine Island past Plainview-Elgin-Millville 65-62. P-E-M was led by Blake Herber who scored 19 points.
• Ethan Slaathaug eclipsed 1,000 career points with his 28-point performance to help Hayfield cruise past Mabel-Canton 78-49. Patrick Towey drained seven 3-pointers and scored 31 points for Hayfield. Mabel-Canton was down two starters due to sickness. Parker Ingvalson knocked down a couple treys and scored a team-high 14 points.
• Nate Heise scored 20 points and Jake Wohlers added 14 points to help Lake City nip La Crescent 59-54. La Crescent’s Luke Schwartzhoff scored 21 points. Lake City outscored La Crescent 35-28 in the second half.
•
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Albert Lea knocked down 15-of-20 free throws to salt away a 53-47 win over Century. Albert Lea was led by Taya Jeffrey, who scored 22 points. Annika Veldman and Sam Skarstad both added 10 points. Kjerstin Ritz was terrific for Century. Ritz knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 18 points. Jordyn Sutton scored 14 points. Addison Clarey drained two triples.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Kandace Sikkink was exceptional, pouring in 27 points and ripping down 16 boards in Fillmore Central’s 75-50 romp over Lewiston-Altura. Lauren Mensink chipped in 18 points and five rebounds in the winning effort.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Megan Erickson poured in 33 points - outscoring Bethlehem Academy by herself - in Randolph’s 55-26 win over Bethlehem Academy. Mercedes Huerta scored eight points for BA.
