Weather Alert

...BITTER COLD THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .WIND CHILL VALUES OF 20 TO 35 BELOW ZERO WILL BE COMMON THROUGH FRIDAY MID-MORNING. DRESS APPROPRIATELY FOR THE COLD. AVOID OUTDOOR EXPOSURE IF YOU CAN. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&