BOYS BASKETBALL
• Colin Meade, who hit a jumper to give Lourdes the lead for good with less than a minute to play, had 24 points and 13 rebounds in a 66-63 win over Dover-Eyota. Peyton Dunham had 26 points and six rebounds for Lourdes while Brady Williams pumped in a game-high 29 points for D-E.
• Will Tschetter scored 24 points as Stewartville posted a low-scoring 43-27 win over Goodhue.
• Gabe Madsen had 18 points and eight rebounds and Michael Sharp hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 16 points as Mayo defeated Red Wing 86-39.
• Kooper Vaughn drained seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points while Drew Maloney added 23 at St. Charles outscored Winona Cotter 104-70. Payton Weifenbach had 22 points for Cotter.
• Carter O'Reilly poured in 30 points and Max Owen added 16 as Pine Island topped Zumbrota-Mazeppa 73-55. Anthony Cylkowski made five 3-pointers and had 17 points for Z-M.
• Jerry Hines led a balanced attack with 19 points and Thomas Menk added 18 as Lewiston-Altura slipped past Plainview-Elgin-Millville 69-64. Blake Herber poured in 30 points for P-E-M and Conner Schumacher added 19.
• Eli Wolff scored 16 points and Nicholas Boe had 15 points and 10 rebounds as Southland rallied past LeRoy-Ostrander 79-75. Riley Olson pumped in 29 points for L-O.
• Patrick Towey tallied 19 points while Luke Dudycha had 18 points and had 12 rebounds as Hayfield defeated Maple River 74-49.
• Gabe Hagen scored 19 points and Karson Vigeland added 14 as Blooming Prairie defeated Triton 63-50. Haevan Quimby had 14 points for Triton.
• • •
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• In a showdown of Big Nine Conference powers, Mayo had just enough to get past Red Wing as it once again rode big games from Nancy Soro and Anna Miller in its 56-52 win at McNish Gymnasium. Soro had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Miller had 14 and 10. Ellie Collins also snared 10 rebounds. Mayo won its sixth straight game and its 10th in its last 11. Red Wing, ranked No. 6 in Class AAA, got 29 points form Kyli Nelson.
• In a showdown between two of the best teams in the Hiawatha Valley League and the Three Rivers Conference, it was HVL juggernaut Lake City that won out, beating Dover-Eyota 70-60. The Tigers were tremendously balanced, with six players scoring at least nine points. Natalie Bremer led all scorers with 18 points. Malia Nelson had 16 for D-E, which is 12-3 overall. Lake City is 15-4.
• Myia Ruzek took over with 16 points and 12 rebounds in Lewiston-Altura’s 53-41 win over Mabel-Canton.
• Mya Suess continued her recent onslaught with 20 points and 13 rebounds as Kasson-Mantorville drilled non-conference foe Albert Lea 66-37.
• Southland climbed to 10-4 overall with a 65-44 win over LeRoy-Ostrander. The Rebels outscored L-O 19-2 from the free throw line. Larissa Goslee had 15 points.
• Houston picked up an impressive non-conference win, blasting Cannon Falls 72-45. The Hurricanes improved to 10-4. Emma Geiwitz had 29 points and Sydney Torgerson 22. Belle Freeberg managed 16 points for the Bombers, who are 5-9.
• Grand Meadow senior guard Riley Queensland had a huge game with 27 points (four 3-pointers) and seven rebounds in the SuperLarks’ 62-26 win over Lanesboro. Grand Meadow led 39-10 at intermission.
• Cotter hits its first five 3-point attempts en route to nailing 14 of them in its 68-45 win over St. Charles. Sofia Sandcork had 15 points for the Ramblers, all five of her baskets 3-pointers.
• Spring Grove’s Amelia Solum crossed the 1,000-point mark in the Lions’ 59-35 romp over Rushford-Peterson. Solum, a senior guard, scored 24 points in the game.
• Sacia Vanderpool had 25 points and Courtney Connelly 14 with four 3-pointers in Byron’s 63-59 win over Triton. Brylee Iverson scored 18 points for Triton.
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa rode 24 points (four 3-pointers) by Ali Hunstad in its 63-57 win over Pine Island. The Cougars finished with 11 3-pointers total.
• Maple River built a five-point halftime lead, then snuck past Hayfield 47-45. Kristen Watson hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Hayfield.
• Blooming Prairie completely overwhelmed struggling United South Central, winning 55-16. The Blossoms built a 26-5 halftime lead and were led by Megan Oswald’s 16 points. USC is 1-12 overall, Blooming Prairie 12-2.
• • •
BOYS SWIMMING/DIVING
• Century's 200 freestyle relay team of Owen Nord, Nate Kram, Matt Strom and Grafton Parlette broke the John Marshall pool record with a time of 1:28.73 in the Panthers' 93-87 win over the Rockets. Nord and Strom were both on two winning relays and each won an individual event.
• • •
THURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Mayo 86, Red Wing 39
Hiawatha Valley League
Pine Island 73, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55
Stewartville 43, Goodhue 27
Three Rivers Conference
St. Charles 104, Cotter 70
Lewiston-Altura 69, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 64
Gopher Conference
Hayfield 74, Maple River 49
Non-conference
Blooming Prairie 63, Triton 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Mayo 56, Red Wing 52
Hiawatha Valley League
Byron 63, Triton 59
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 63, Pine Island 57
Three Rivers Conference
Winona Cotter 68, St. Charles 45
Gopher Conference
Maple River 47, Hayfield 45
Blooming Prairie 55, Blooming Prairie 16
Southeast Conference
Grand Meadow 62, Lanesboro 26
Non-conference
Lake City 70, Dover-Eyota 60
Houston 72, Cannon Falls 45
Lewiston-Altura 53, Mabel-Canton 41
Spring Grove 59, Rushford-Peterson 35
Southland 65, LeRoy-Ostrander 44
WRESTLING
Big Nine Conference
Austin 36, Century 21
Hiawatha Valley League
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 73, Triton 3
Kenyon-Wanamingo 42, Goodhue 30
Three Rivers Conference
GMLOS 59, La Crescent 10
BOYS SWIMMING/DIVING
Big Nine Conference
Century 93, John Marshall 87
Austin 94, Mayo 87