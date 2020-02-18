BOYS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Jack Fisher paced Century with 17 points while Mark Leonard had 15 points and seven rebounds and Canon Tweed had 14 points and seven rebounds as the Panthers (16-7, 14-5 Big Nine) beat city rival John Marshall 59-44. Jacob Diang had 25 points and 10 rebounds for JM (9-13, 7-11 Big Nine).
• Jax Madson tallied 36 points as Mankato East (21-1, 19-0 Big Nine), ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AAA, outscored Mayo 88-78. Gabe Madsen had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Mayo (17-6, 15-4 Big Nine), Mason Madsen chipped in with 17 points and nine rebounds and Riek Riek added 13 points.
• Okey Okey drained eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points as Austin rolled past Northfield 62-38.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Colin Meade scored 23 points as Lourdes won its third straight game with a 69-41 victory over Triton. Max Colby hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Lourdes (14-10, 9-5 HVL) and Trevor Greguson added 10. Braxton Munnikhuysen led Triton (6-17, 3-10 HVL) with 11 points.
• Junior Jace Bigelow pumped in 37 points and reached 1,000 for his career as Kasson-Mantorville defeated Zumbrota-Mazeppa 70-59. Jordan Kern added 13 points for K-M. Zach Hutton led Z-M with 19 points and Anthony Cylkowski added 18 as the pair combined to make seven 3-pointers.
• Nate Heise made six 3-pointers and scored 28 points and Lake City, No. 3 in Class AA, closed the game with a 15-3 run to defeat Byron 67-55. Reid Gastner (14 points) was 6-for-6 at the line in the final 1:30 to help Lake City (22-2, 13-0 HVL) seal the win. Jake Braaten had 24 points for Byron (14-11, 6-8 HVL).
• Dwight Wojcik had 19 points and nine rebounds as Goodhue beat Pine Island 55-43. Connor Bailey had 18 points for Pine Island.
Three Rivers Conference
• Kooper Vaughn had 24 points, Drew Maloney made five 3-pointers and had 17 points while Chase Walters added 15 points as St. Charles beat Dover-Eyota 79-68. Brady Williams had 28 points for D-E.
• Gunner Reed poured in 32 points as Lewiston-Altura (20-4, 11-4 Three Rivers) beat Rushford-Peterson 57-45 to reach the 20-win plateau for the season. Malachi Bunke had 16 points for R-P.
• Reid Johnson had 15 points as Chatfield slipped past Wabasha-Kellogg 50-45. Taariq Bouissardane had 21 points for W-K.
• Zach Todd scored 28 points and Luke Schwartzhoff added 25 as La Crescent toppled Fillmore Central 85-59. Haidyn Gunderson had 15 points for Fillmore Central.
• Blake Herber scored 20 points and Conner Schumacher added 19 as Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Southland 75-6. Harrison Hanna led Southland with 16 points.
Southeast Conference
• Sawyer Johnson drained seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points while John Prestemon hit a trio of 3-pointer and added 13 points as Lanesboro edged LeRoy-Ostrander 60-54. Reid Olson led L-O with 18 points and Levi Royston made four 3-pointers and chipped in 14 points.
Non-conference
Ethan Slatthaug scored a game-high 27 points and Patrick Towey added 19 points as Hayfield (20-5) defeated Schaeffer Academy 63-49 for its 20th win of the season. Nic Sanger paced Schaeffer (19-5) with 18 points while Luke Bothun hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points.
• • •
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SECTION 1A
• Kelly Hanson poured in 15 points to help Leroy-Ostrander defeat Rushford-Peterson 37-34 in the first round of the Section 1A tournament. Rushford-Peterson led 15-12 at the half, but they couldn’t hold onto it down the stretch. Leroy-Ostrander advanced to a date with No. 1 Blooming Prairie on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
SECTION 1AA
• Caledonia kept their season alive with a 48-36 victory over Cannon Falls in the opening round of the Section 1AA tournament. Alexis Schroeder (14 points) and Paige Klug (13 points) led the way for the victors. Belle Freeberg scored 21 points and ripped down five rebounds for Cannon Falls.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• John Marshall cruised to a 60-31 win over Century in their penultimate game of the regular season. Lilly Meister scored a game-high 18 points, while Heather Mullenback (12 points) and Katie Hurt (11 points) were also rock-solid. Century got seven points from Jordyn Sutton and five points from Kjerstin Ritz. They were in a 37-11 halftime hole and couldn’t get a spark in the second half.
• Sydney Rahn, Abi Deming and Kyli Nelson all cracked double figures to lead Red Wing past Albert Lea 63-38. Albert Lea was led by Sam Skarstad who scored 12 points.
• Mayo improved to 20-4 with a dominant 64-29 victory over Mankato East. Anna Miller dominated with a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double, and she eclipsed 1,000 career points. Hannah Hanson nailed one 3-pointer and scored 12 points. Mankato East’s Lexi Large scored 16 points and added five rebounds.
• • •
