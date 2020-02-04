BOYS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Mark Leonard had 23 points and six rebounds and Stephen Olander knocked down six 3-pointers and had 19 points as Century posted a 84-59 road win over Faribault.
• Mason Madsen had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Gabe Madsen had 17 points and eight rebounds and Michael Sharp chipped in 13 points as Mayo defeated Winona 76-56.
• Austin 16-2, 13-3 Big Nine), ranked ninth in the state in Class AAA, received 13 points from both Teyghan Hovland and Moses Idris in a narrow 57-51 win over John Marshall. Ty Tuckner led the Rockets with 17 points, Jacob Daing had 12 and Will Woodford chipped in with 11.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Nate Heise (22) and Reid Gastner (20) both eclipsed 20 points to lead Lake City past Triton 76-49. Owen Petersohn drained three 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead the way for Triton. Gasnter hit six 3-pointers for the Tigers, who are ranked third in the state in Class AA and are now 18-1.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Brady Williams tallied 28 points and Blake Blattner added 25 as Dover-Eyota outscored Fillmore Central 93-71. Zach Haugerud had 28 points for Fillmore Central and Haidyn Gunderson chipped in with 22.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Caden Grinde hit four 3-pointers and tallied 22 points as Spring Grove romped past Lanesboro 52-17. Lanesboro was playing without leading scorer Sawyer Johnson.
• Riley Olson pumped in 29 points and Chase Johnson added 15 in LeRoy-Ostrander's 67-56 victory over Mabel-Canton. Cayden Tollefsrud led a balanced M-C attack with 14 points and was one of four Cougars in double figures.
NON-CONFERENCE
• Hayfield had strong balance as Ethan Slaathaug had 19 points, Luke Dudycha had 16 and Easton Fritcher and Isaac Matti added 14 each in a 68-61 win over Southland. Nicholas Boe had 16 points for Southland and Daniel Boe had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
• • •
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Lynnsey Hady poured in a game-high 19 points to lead Rochester Mayo past Winona 66-30. Hannah Hanson chipped in 11 points for Mayo, who led 31-14 at the half. Winona got 12 points from Kaelah Simmons.
• Austin edged John Marshall 48-46 thanks to 19 points from Elyse Hebrink and 13 points from Colie Justice. Lilly Meister had a team-high 12 points for JM. Tori Gateno drained three triples, and Alexa Motley also poured in nine points.
• Zoe Fronk potted 23 points to lead Faribault past Rochester Century 74-70 in a back-and-forth affair. Century had four players in double figures: Taylor Clarey (18 points), Jordyn Sutton (16 points), Kjerstin Ritz (13 points) and Kennedy Speer (13 points).
• Kyli Nelson led a trio of players in double figures with 13 points as Red Wing toppled Owatonna 65-33.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• Anika Schafer splashed six triples, while Tori Miller (18 points, five rebounds) and Joslyn Carlson (13 points, 10 rebounds) had huge days to lead Goodhue past Kenyon-Wanamingo 65-28.
• Lily Welch scored a game-high 19 points and ripped down 10 rebounds to spark Stewartville to an easy 69-44 victory over Kasson-Mantorville. Keeley Steele had 10 points, while Raina Stecher added three 3-pointers for Stewartville. Mya Suess had 11 points and 19 rebounds for K-M.
•
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• Lindsay Field had 14 points, and was one of four Dover-Eyota players in double figures, as the Eagles nipped Fillmore Central 56-54. Emma Breitshprecher had 18 points for Fillmore Central.
•
•
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
• Houston handed Leroy-Ostrander their 21st consecutive loss with a 69-14 beatdown. Emma Geiwitz scored 28 points for Houston, and Sydney Torgerson chipped in 19.
GOPHER CONFERENCE
• Blooming Prairie dispatched United South Central 63-30 thanks to eight 3-pointers. Bobbie Bruns hit four of them and finished with 17 points. Megan Oswald also finished with 17 points for Blooming Prairie.
•
NON-CONFERENCE
• Cotter jumped out to a 41-16 halftime lead and cruised to a 76-39 victory over Grand Meadow. Jordan Rubie poured in a game-high 25 points, while Mary and Megan Morgan both cracked double figures. Riley Queensland led Grand Meadow with 16 points and five rebounds.
• Rachel Pack knocked down four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points to help Hayfield romp over Southland 53-33.
• Makenna Sommer and Myia Ruzek both scored 12 points, and they had plenty of help as 11 total player cracked the scoring column for Lewiston-Altura in a 70-43 victory over Spring Grove. Amelia Solum had 19 points for Spring Grove in the loss.
• Alex Larson scored 14 points and Krista Holzer had a 10-point, 11-rebound, double-double, but it wasn’t enough as P-E-M’s Macy Holtz outshined them all with 29 points. P-E-M edged Pine Island 63-61 with a buzzer-beating, game-winner. Alyx Doughty also had 17 points for P-E-M.
•
• Ali Hunstad poured in a ridiculous 33 points to lead Zumbrota-Mazeppa past Tri-City United 79-74. Raelyn Stiller knocked down five treys and scored 19 points. Addie Voxland chipped in 12 points in the victory.
• •
BOYS HOCKEY
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• Will Weick scored three goals and had two assists and Bryce Baker had a pair of goals as Mayo defeated Red Wing 6-2.
• • •
TUESDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Century 84, Faribault 59
Mayo 76, Winona 56
Austin 57, John Marshall 51
Hiawatha Valley League
Lake City 76, Triton 49
Three Rivers Conference
Dover-Eyota 93, Fillmore Central 71
Southeast Conference
Spring Grove 52, Lanesboro 17
LeRoy-Ostrander 67, Mabel-Canton 56
Non-conference
Hayfield 68, Southland 61
• • •
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Red Wing 65, Owatonna 33
Mayo 66, Winona 30
Austin 48, John Marshall 46
Faribault 74, Century 70
Hiawatha Valley League
Goodhue 65, Kenyon-Wanamingo 28
Stewartville 69, Kasson-Mantorville 44
Three Rivers Conference
Dover-Eyota 56, Fillmore Central 54
Southeast Conference
Houston 69, LeRoy-Ostrander 14
Gopher Conference
Blooming Prairie 63, United South Central 30
Non-conference
Cotter 76, Grand Meadow 39
Hayfield 53, Southland 33
Lewiston-Altura 70, Spring Grove 43
P-E-M 63, Pine Island 61
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 79, Tri-City United 74
• • •
BOYS HOCKEY
Big Nine Conference
Mayo 6, Red Wing 2
Owatonna 5, Mankato West 1
Non-conference
Dodge County 10, Austin 2
La Crosse Aquinas 3, La Crescent 2