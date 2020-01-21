BOYS BASKETBALL
• Will Tschetter scored 32 points, pacing Stewartville to a 63-52 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
• Carter O’Reilly had a double-double (27 points, 14 rebounds), and Connor Bailey poured in 15 points as Pine Island cruised past Triton 68-53. Jay Yankowiak, Owen Petersohn and Braxton Munnikhuysen all scored 11 points for Triton.
• Byron coasted to a 79-40 victory over Kenyon-Wanamingo thanks to Jake Braaten’s 15 points. Trevor Steberg led the way with 17 points for K-W.
• PEM erupted for 55 first-half points and cruised to a 96-61 romp over Fillmore Central. Sam Schultz (19 points), Conner Schumacher (19 points), Blake Herber (16 points) and Gunner Ramthun (13 points) all had huge days for PEM.
• Chay Guen's 23-point, 13-rebound performance sparked Albert Lea’s 72-71 upset over Austin, despite 19 points from Okey Okey.
• La Crescent came from behind and beat St. Charles 69-60. Luke Schwartzhoff had 27 points in the big win, outdualing St. Charles’ Kooper Vaughn (28 points). La Crescent's Zach Todd scored his 1,000th career point.
• Gunner Reed nailed two treys on his way to 18 points, and Collin Bonow had 13 points and 12 rebounds to help Lewiston-Altura cruise past Wabasha-Kellogg 75-52.
• Caledonia improved to 14-0 with a 96-62 victory over Southland. Eli King scored 17 points, while Austin Klug splashed three 3-pointers and scored 16. Eli Wolff led Southland with 13 points.
• • •
GIRLS BASKETBALL
• Schaeffer Academy got a balanced scoring effort and slipped past Lanesboro 60-58 in Southeast Conference girls basketball Tuesday. Kaitlyn Meincke had 11 points with three 3-pointers, Elizabeth Amundson had 10 points, Elizabeth Carter had nine points (three 3-pointers) and Julianne Waggie had nine points. The Lions finished with 11 3-pointers as a team.
• Ellie Buchholtz poured in 27 points while Samantha Wernimont chipped in 14 to help Kingsland cruise past LeRoy-Ostrander 67-26.
• Kyli Nelson drained six 3-pointers and scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds in Red Wing’s 76-59 win over Mankato West. Abi Deming had 13 points and five rebounds.
• Dover-Eyota grabbed a 49-9 halftime lead over Rushford-Peterson and rolled to a 74-26 win. Makenzie Mentlick scored 16 points for D-E and Emili Tebay had 13.
• Macy Holtz stayed hot, scoring 26 points in guiding Plainview-Elgin-Millville to a 58-42 win over Fillmore Central. Kandace Sikkink had 22 points for Fillmore Central.
• Kendra Petersohn had 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Brylee Iverson had 20 points and grabbed six rebounds in Triton’s 64-52 win over Cannon Falls.
• Courtney Connelly had 19 points and hit four 3-pointers in Byron’s 61-35 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo.
• Austin upped its record to 11-2, 14-3 with a 53-47 win over Albert Lea.
• Rylee Groom hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points in Grand Meadow’s 44-37 win over Randolph.
• Lily Welch scored 28 points and Stewartville beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 75-37. The Tigers had a whopping 14 players score. Ali Hunstad had 18 points and eight rebounds for Z-M.
• Cotter nailed 16 of 22 free throws in the Ramblers’ 55-41 win over Chatfield.
• • •
BOYS HOCKEY
• Brody Lamb continued his torrid goal-scoring pace with a hat trick, and the Dodge County sophomore added two assists to help the Wildcats beat Tartan 8-3. Lamb now has 23 goals in 15 games this season and 11 in the past six games. Charlie Blaisdell had three assists and Jake Isaak scored twice in the win. Isaac Rogne, Cade Spreiter and Gavin Giesler had a goal and an assist each.
• • •
TUESDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hiawatha Valley League
Stewartville 63, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52
Pine Island 68, Triton 53
Byron 79, Kenyon-Wanamingo 40
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 96, Fillmore Central 61
Caledonia 96, Southland 62
La Crescent 69, St. Charles 60
Lewiston-Altura 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Big Nine Conference
Red Wing 76, Mankato West 59
Austin 53, Albert Lea 47
Hiawatha Valley League
Byron 61, Kenyon-Wanamingo 35
Triton 64, Cannon Falls 52
Stewartville 75, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 37
Three Rivers Conference
Dover-Eyota 74, Rushford-Peterson 26
St. Charles 46, La Crescent 31
Cotter 55, Chatfield 41
Southeast Conference
Schaeffer 60, Lanesboro 58
Kingsland 67, LeRoy-Ostrander 26
Grand Meadow 44, Randolph 37